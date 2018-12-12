Overseas visits to Ireland up 7 per cent in third quarter

The number of visitors travelling to Ireland from overseas increased by over seven per cent between July and September, compared to the same period last year, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

Some 3.3 million people travelled from overseas to Ireland in the third quarter of the year, compared to just under 3.1m in 2017.

The travel statistics for the third quarter of the year show the number of Irish residents travelling abroad increased slightly, up from 2.4 to 2.5m.

Half of visitors coming into Ireland were doing so for holidays, while 719,000 reported visiting the country to see friends or relatives. Some 360,000 trips from people overseas to Ireland were for business.

The average number of days visitors were staying in Ireland fell slightly, from 7.6 nights, to 7.4 nights. The total amount spent by visitors in the three month period was €1.8m, which was a 5.5 per cent increase in spending compared to the third quarter of 2017.

The number of trips Irish people made abroad in the third quarter of the year increased by three per cent compared to last year.

The average duration of trips abroad by Irish residents fell from an average nine nights to 8.9 nights, the latest CSO statistics outlined.

The amount spent by Irish tourists abroad increased by three per cent, from €1.8m between July and September last year, to €1.9m in the same three months of this year.