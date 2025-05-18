Message from the Editor: Ireland’s silent slowdown

The economic storm clouds that have been gathering since the start of this year show no signs of going away soon. It is not that the economy itself is losing momentum. Figures for the first part of the year show all the traditional indicators remain quite positive. Inflation is at 2 per cent. Employment and tax receipts remain on target.

But far from abating, the notes of caution or even pessimism emanating from the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure have risen slightly. It is not hard to see why. The actual effects of Donald Trump’s wildly erratic announcements on trade and tariffs remain to be seen, but most economists still predict that their overall impact will be recessionary for the US economy, with a knock-on effect for trading partners like Ireland. More specifically, the threat to the pharmaceutical sector which supports so many well-paid Irish jobs and provides such a large part of the country’s corporate tax revenues has not gone away. In fact, pharma exports in the first part of 2025 have been boosted by companies shipping more product earlier to avoid potential levies.

And while in Ireland those traditional economic indicators remain stable, there is, as Cliff Taylor points out in this illuminating piece, growing anecdotal evidence that the uncertainty is taking a toll. Big capital investment projects are being put on hold. Some pharma companies have imposed hiring freezes. We have seen lay-offs in tech and the market for mergers and acquisitions has stalled. There are signs of caution at the top of the property market. “The Irish economy is experiencing a silent slowdown, driven mainly by a fall-off in capital investment by businesses,” Cliff writes.

The knock-on effect for the rest of the year is unknown, as is the answer to the question of what happens when the current 90-day tariff interregnum announced last month by Trump comes to an end this summer. Regardless of what happens, most economists calculate that the uncertainty already caused by these developments will make businesses more risk-averse and act as a drag on growth.

READ MORE

As Government Ministers see it, then, the challenge at the moment is to continue to chart the course they already laid out but to keep firmer control on the big spending departments and dampen public expectations of any more of the one-off financial supports that became a feature of the last government. Any further payments, if they happen at all, will be targeted at those most in need, the Taoiseach signalled to the Dáil this week.

With cost-of-living pressures still bearing down on many middle and low-income families, that may prove a difficult line to hold, and a profitable point of attack for the Opposition. But the really difficult decisions will not be faced until the end of the summer, when pre-budget discussions get seriously under way. And in this year of international turbulence, nobody knows what state the world might be in by then.

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic

Editor

Five Key Reads

Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke speaks to Malachy Clerkin about navigating fame at 22, building her brand and the changes she has made ahead of September’s World Championships.

Taking on the rotating presidency of the council of the European Union next year will likely cost the State more than €150 million, according to internal department estimates, acting Europe Correspondent Jack Power reports. Read the full story here.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain talks to Róisín Ingle and describes his revelatory new stand-up show about the search for his biological father as like a real-life version of the film Elf

China Correspondent Denis Staunton writes about Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh and how his comments there should banish any doubt that the US, the architect and arbiter of the “rules-based international order”, has turned its back on it.

Stripe co-founder John Collison spoke to Ciara O’Brien about crypto, AI, his vision for Weston Airport and why his company doesn’t need to list on the stock market

This afternoon, Cork travel to Limerick in a crunch Munster hurling championship tie and Malachy Clerkin writes about how their rivalry has become the biggest game in Irish sport. Sign up to our new GAA newsletter to read all about the fallout on Monday.

As always, there is much more on irishtimes.com, including rundowns of all the latest movies in our film reviews, tips for the best restaurants in our food section and all the latest in sport. There are plenty more articles exclusively available for Irish Times subscribers here.

We value your views. Please feel free to send comments, feedback or suggestions for topics you would like to see covered to feedback@irishtimes.com.