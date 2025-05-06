NUJ members at RTÉ ask Bakhurst to oppose Israel’s participation in Eurovision Song Contest

Journalists at RTÉ are calling on the broadcaster to formally oppose Israel‘s participation in this month’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Noting “Israel’s current blockade on vital humanitarian supplies ... its air strikes in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, and, its operations in the West Bank”, the broadcasting branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) says RTÉ “should reflect the Irish State’s public opposition to Israel’s actions in Palestine”.

Following a meeting on Tuesday at RTÉ, the union branch voted to write to the RTÉ board and director general Kevin Bakhurst, asking them to join other European broadcasters in formally objecting to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about Israel’s place in the contest.

Israel will be one of 26 countries taking part in the final of the competition that takes place on May 17th in Basle, Switzerland. The Middle Eastern state is guaranteed a place, having finished in fifth place last year with 375 points.

The journalists intend to tell RTÉ: “This week Iceland’s public broadcaster, RÚV, joined national broadcasters in Slovenia and Spain in publicly opposing Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, citing its failure to uphold its international humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

“In this regard, the RTÉ NUJ sub-branch urges you to formally write to the EBU stating RTÉ’s clear opposition to Israel’s participation in Eurovision and to align with other broadcasters in applying public pressure on the EBU to ensure that it acts.”

They say the “strong public sentiment across Ireland ... abhors Israel’s actions” and they believe RTÉ “as an EBU member, should reflect the Irish State’s public opposition to Israel’s actions in Palestine”.

Citing the “targeting and killing of Palestinian media workers” by Israel, the NUJ says RTÉ should object to Israel’s presence in the contest “not just on moral grounds” but to uphold its statutory and EBU-membership obligations.

“The EBU director general, Noel Curran, justified Russia’s suspension based on Russian broadcasters’ ‘persistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service media values’,” they say, noting also section 70 of the Broadcasting Act, which mandates public service broadcasters to “uphold the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution” in its programming.

“We believe that KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, is ... in persistent breach of its EBU membership obligations (specifically Art 3.7.1) which obliges broadcasters to ‘further the purposes of the EBU’, which includes ‘the safeguarding and improving freedom of expression and information’ (Art 1.2.2).”

Chair of the NUJ Dublin broadcasting branch Emma O’Kelly said on Tuesday: “The position of our members is clear. We do not believe that Israel should be allowed to participate in this year’s Eurovision, and we hope that RTÉ will adopt the same view.”

RTÉ, the EBU and the Israel public service broadcaster KAN, have been contacted for comment.