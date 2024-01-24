RTÉ board did not give written approval for loss-making Toy Show the Musical, report finds

The RTÉ board did not give written approval for the Toy Show the Musical, which went on to record losses of €2.2 million, a new report has found.

A spokeswoman for Minister for Media Catherine Martin confirmed on Wednesday that a report into the production had been received.

She said the Minister would give the report “due consideration over the coming days”.

“She will not be commenting until then, and until it has been published by RTÉ,” the spokeswoman added.

The report, carried out by auditing firm Grant Thornton, has not been published, but is understood to have found there was no written record of approval being given by the RTÉ board for the musical and that there was a lack of governance over the project.

It is understood that the report will be published on Thursday, which is likely to put further pressure on the national broadcaster at a time when the Government is mulling options for how to fund it into the future.

The report, commissioned by the broadcaster’s audit and risk committee, examines how RTÉ came to lose €2.2 million on Toy Show the Musical. The show ran over a period of several weeks at the Convention Centre in Dublin in late 2022.

Minutes of RTÉ board meetings previously indicated that there was a “lapse of control” around the ill-fated musical and a failure by the board of RTÉ to halt the project.

A second report examining whether staff severance deals at RTÉ were managed correctly is also due to be completed and published in the near future.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said on Tuesday that households would be expected to pay the TV licence for the remainder of this year as setting up a new funding model for public service broadcasting would take time.

“Even if the decision was made on an alternative, it will require legislation and the system will have to be set up; it will take time, so we will certainly have the TV licence for the remainder of this year,” he said.

The Minister said he believes the Government should make a decision this year on what the future funding model will be for RTÉ.

