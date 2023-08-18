Ryan Tubridy-RTÉ talks collapse: No way back for presenter for now as Bakhurst shuts down discussion on return

Every good drama needs a plot twist and the latest chapter in the story of the summer in Ireland certainly got one last night after it emerged that the deal to bring Ryan Tubridy back to the airwaves within weeks collapsed in a spectacular fashion.

So, what happened?

Well, according to RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst relations between the parties were shattered by a statement issued by the former Late Late Show presenter on Wednesday, the day a second report into the RTE mis-declared payments scandal was released.

“Despite having agreed some of the fundamentals, including fee, duration and hours, regretfully it is my view that trust between the parties has broken down,” Mr Bakhurst said in a note to RTÉ staff.

“Public statements made without consultation appear to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.”

That brought an abrupt halt to carefully sequenced talks.

Mr Bakhurst told on RTÉ's Prime Time that the plan was originally to have Mr Tubridy return on September 4th on a salary of €170,000.

That’s all gone now.

Kevin Bakhurst has just been on Morning Ireland. He said his decision to end the contract talks had taken Ryan Tubridy by surprise and added that the presenter had not been aware there was “significant resistance” within RTE to him coming back. He also said that over the course of the talks in recent weeks there was an issue with the presenter not accepting full responsibility for his part in what had happened.

The DG told Aine Lawlor that his executive team had agreed with his decision to shut down the talks but accepted that it might not end there.

When asked about potential legal action in the future he said “there is always that danger” although he expressed the hope that it would not end up in the courts. “We factored that in and considered the risk,” he said.

He also noted that Ryan Tubridy had agreed to repay the €150,000 connected to the very controversial Renault deal but said that repayment might not happen given that it was linked to his return which is now off the table.

So, what do people think about last night’s developments? Last night I posted a poll on Twitter - or X as some people might have us call it now - asking that very question. While I must stress that the poll is not remotely scientific, almost 5,000 people have voted in it so far so it might give you a sense as to where public opinion lies.

This is the interview with Kevin Bakhurst in full if you have a spare eight minutes or so.

What exactly happened to end the talks? Kevin Bakhurst appeared on Primetime last night. Here is some of what he had to say.

“I was very disappointed when [the Ryan Tubridy statement] came out because... this is a very delicate process.”

When asked what was so wrong with what the presenter had said the director general continued: “I think the really important thing for everybody is we now have the restated figures on people’s salaries the whole issue was caused by the salaries being incorrectly stated and there being confusion about it. We’ve had the two reports from Grant Thornton, we’ve had the salaries of Ryan properly stated now and it is completely counterproductive for people to start questioning those stated salaries, those stated salaries have got to be accepted.”

He said the national broadcaster had “made some very grim mistakes as we know and they’ve been well rehearsed and examined but we now have figures that are agreed on and we can’t have them being undermined or questioned in a statement of that kind.”

“It doesn’t help us to move on and reestablish trust in the organization and people to accept what has happened and we need to actually make corrections make sure those things don’t happen again. But we have to agree on the basic facts.”

He went on to say that “we can’t start muddying the waters or we’ll never move on from this.”

“I think it has to be clear to people this this organisation is bigger than any individuals we have to stand for a certain set of values which is about truth and honesty and transparency and you know part of that is actually about accepting what’s happened are not going back constantly in questioning it”..

He also pointed to “a series of leaks” from what he “thought were confidential discussions between me and Mr. Tubridy in the papers as well and when you put that together it’s very hard at this point and I underline at this point to move on from that.”