RTÉ pay crisis: Two more barter accounts revealed ahead of committee meeting

What we know so far

Best reads on RTÉ pay crisis

They need to lance the boil

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has called for full disclosure and transparency from RTÉ.

“They need to lance the boil and the only way to do that is to be fully open with all of the information at their disposal, and then we can begin to move through all of that and set up the independent reviews that Minister Martin has confirmed, allow the forensic accountant to do his or her work and move on from there,” he told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

There needed to be a comprehensive explanation about how incorrect information was given to the Oireachtas Committees last week, he added.

“It may well have been a genuine mistake, we all make mistakes. But you would expect the executive team to have been fully briefed and prepared before going before the Oireachtas committee because they would have known that was not going to be an easy experience.

“And given that the barter account, the original one, was the very heart of the payments controversy. It was, I think, a question that was easily anticipated as to whether or not there were other barter accounts. So you look at it, it does raise the stakes. They need to come before the Committee today and just reveal all the information that they have and explain why the information last week on that particular issue was inaccurate. But the wider problem here is just this drip, drip of information that’s been going on for the last couple of weeks.” - Vivienne Clarke

RTÉ had been due to send documents to the Oireachtas media committee at midday on Tuesday in advance of today’s meeting on Wednesday, but missed that deadline, promising to submit them before the end of business hours. They were eventually sent late last night.

The documents included some details of RTÉ's advertising rates and discounts applied, as well as the contract held with the company controlled by Patrick Kielty, the new host of the Late Late Show. It also enclosed correspondence between Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy in which she confirmed in writing that fees set out in a five-year contract “will be paid by RTÉ without any reductions and RTÉ shall not make any request or inquiry from you in relation to a reduction in the agreed fees”. A letter of agreement to the early termination of Mr Tubridy’s contract in 2020 is also included.

Correspondence with NK Management, Ryan Tubridy’s agent’s company, outlines details of events with Renault, including expenses of €500. There is also data on the 100 top earners in RTÉ shows that 84 employees and 16 contractors are included, including 10 in the executive, 59 in other management functions and 31 in presenting or non management roles.

The data is anonymised but shows the highest fee was €515,000, the second highest €343,083. The lowest figure on documents seen by The Irish Times was €116,851.

Jack Horgan Jones has more of the details.

Oireachtas Media Committee chairwoman Niamh Smyth said she was “struggling” to have confidence in the RTÉ executive board amid the deepening payments controversy at the broadcaster.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning she said she did not know if there had been a conspiracy or a cock-up in relation to the payments controversy and added that it spoke volumes that the head of commercial at RTÉ did not realise there were three barter accounts.

The Fianna Fáil TD said she and the other members of the Oireachtas Media Committee were very angry that this information had not been given to them earlier so they could scrutinise the details.

It appeared that the information given last week “was not wholly accurate” and that would compound the anger already there, she said. “I want to give those executives an opportunity to come in this morning to explain.”

When asked if she had confidence in the RTÉ executive, Ms Smyth said she struggled with how tenable the position of the board was. “My God, you’d be scratching your head asking yourself of these people: is it incompetence or is it a dysfunctionality?”

Ms Smyth said she thought Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin will “be hitting the nuclear button” to bring in an external examiner “to really get into” what has gone on in terms of the financial dealings of RTÉ and the commercial entities”. Vivienne Clarke.

Any chance that those executives might have run out of things to say were dashed last night with after the broadcaster confirmed it had discovered more barter accounts despite saying last week that there was only one of such account.

“Comment and context” on the three other barter accounts have been promised for today. And in case you don’t know - how could you not at this stage? - a barter account is one linked to a system through which a media company uses its advertising space to pay for certain goods and services. Colm Keena has a full primer for you on how barter accounts work.

Good morning and welcome to Day 13,455 of the RTÉ in Crisis saga and if anything things are getting worse. I’m Conor Pope and I will be handling the Live Story on what promises to be a day of more revelations as top executives from the national broadcaster - past and present - are set to appear before an Oireachtas committee hearing for the third time since this day last week. While it might feel longer, it has actually been just under two weeks since it emerged that Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 more than his published fees over a six-year period in a series of hidden transactions and since that revelation there has been a steady drip-feed of information suggesting that the payments to the presenter were only the start of it.