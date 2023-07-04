RTÉ faces glare of public scrutiny as never before with cascade of investigations

After a fortnight of tumult over Ryan Tubridy’s pay, RTÉ faces the glare of public scrutiny as never before. With a cascade of investigations under way, the national broadcaster seems unlikely to survive in its current form. That could well be for the good. But RTÉ still faces many months of uncertainty, after a profound breach of public trust.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin set terms on Tuesday for a three-part review of RTÉ's money, governance and dealings with contractors such as Tubridy. With two Oireachtas committees on the case and two Grant Thornton reviews commissioned by RTÉ itself, Martin’s move brings the number of investigations to seven. This is to say nothing of political skirmishing day by day and restless argument on the airwaves. It is a recipe for anger and disarray, all self-inflicted by RTÉ and not helped by its chaotic response to the debacle.

More accustomed to asking questions than answering, the organisation finds itself on the receiving end of ever more prescriptive demands for information. Although Martin’s review is scheduled to continue for six months, TDs and senators still want answers in real time. The Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants dozens of records, among them Tubridy’s contract, his three-way deal with Renault and RTÉ, letters from his agent Noel Kelly and details on the money flowing through the infamous “barter” account. The Oireachtas media committee wants yet more. Lorryloads of information will be required, with clear potential to fan the controversy through the summer.

The same goes for the second Grant Thornton report, still awaited. At issue is €120,000 in undeclared Tubridy payments in 2017-2019, apparently unknown to the then director general Dee Forbes and the RTÉ board. That is but one example of abject governance failure – and there will be no end to the immediate brouhaha until it is explained in full.

Then there is the clamour for Tubridy and his agent to go before the PAC. Amid fighting talk of compelling witnesses to attend if they won’t appear voluntarily, it seems increasingly likely that the former Late Late Show host will find himself answering questions in Leinster House. His only alternative may be to initiate a court challenge against a compulsory committee appearance, not a good option for someone whose return to radio or TV depends on the controversy abating.

Sooner or later – and it could be a while yet – the intense opening phase of the debacle will give way to work behind the scenes by Martin’s scrutineers. The first review team, chaired by Prof Niamh Brennan of UCD, will examine RTÉ's governance framework with powers to recommend changes to the Minister “to ensure robust public accountability” and to “deliver a more open, transparent and accountable organisation”. Given the dysfunction exposed in two weeks, that aspect of the review heralds structural change for RTÉ at a time of uncertainty over its funding.

The same can be said of the second review team, chaired by employee relations consultant Brendan McGinty and tasked with looking at how RTÉ engages presenters and contractors. The remit includes “fees, the use of agents, the impact on costs borne by RTÉ and the governance of same”.

Again, this team will make recommendations to the Minister. Given the furore over Tubridy’s pay, his Renault deal and the role of his agent, it is not difficult to imagine demands for radical change to top fees and how they are settled. Needless to say, questions over high remuneration and external activities are not limited to Tubridy. Senator Rónán Mullen’s push for legislation to cap fees at ministerial levels reflects complaints frequently heard in political circles about lavish “talent” pay in RTÉ.

McGinty’s team includes Patricia King, the former Ictu general secretary. Although the short biographical note on King from Martin’s department failed to mention it, she was a member of the former RTÉ authority between 2005 and 2008. Her final year on the authority was the year Pat Kenny – Tubridy’s Late Late Show predecessor – was paid €950,976.

Given the degree of public disquiet over the RTÉ affair, might it have been better to appoint someone who never had any formal role in Montrose? Asked about her role in the review, King said: “I don’t believe I’m compromised at all. I don’t believe I am. I wouldn’t have accepted it if I thought that at all. I represented the staff in RTÉ for years since 1985.”

In the third strand of Martin’s review, a forensic accountant will be appointed under the Broadcasting Act to examine financial records in any year.

All of this brings with it potential for more bad news from RTÉ – and, perhaps, insights that could help bring a reformed organisation into a secure place. But the hard work has only just begun.