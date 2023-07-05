RTÉ plunged into deeper crisis as more barter accounts found

Last week, RTÉ told the Public Accounts Committee there was only one barter account. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

RTÉ was plunged into deeper crisis on Tuesday night after the broadcaster confirmed it had discovered more barter accounts in advance of an Oireachtas committee hearing on Wednesday into the turmoil at the station.

A spokesman said that RTÉ executives would provide “comment and context” on the barter accounts, which are understood to be the same type of accounts as the one used to make secret top-up payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

An RTÉ spokesman said there were three such accounts in existence. Last week, RTÉ told the Public Accounts Committee there was only one barter account.

RTÉ was scrambling to keep pace with five separate external inquiries into its finances and governance, with the broadcaster’s board meeting into the evening after it missed two deadlines to submit documents to the Oireachtas.

Government sources speculated heavily about further resignations, after rumours swept around political circles on Tuesday evening. Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin was said to be seeking further detail from RTÉ on Tuesday night and did not mention the further developments when she addressed the Dáil earlier in the evening.

On Tuesday, the Government announced a three-pronged review into the broadcaster’s finances, governance and culture following a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday, including the appointment of forensic accountants. This is in addition to inquiries by two separate Oireachtas committees.

The broadcaster has been under unprecedented pressure since it emerged Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 more than his published fees over a six-year period in a series of hidden transactions.

The Government-commissioned investigations will not get under way for several weeks, but Grant Thornton is already reviewing financial matters at RTÉ on behalf of its board, while two Oireachtas committees continue to hold hearings and seek documents from the national broadcaster.

RTÉ was due to send documents to the Oireachtas media committee at midday on Tuesday in advance of its meeting on Wednesday, but missed that deadline, promising to submit them before the end of business hours. They were eventually sent late Tuesday night.

The documents provided on Tuesday evening included some details of RTÉ's advertising rates and discounts applied, as well as the contract held with the company controlled by Patrick Kielty, the new host of the Late Late Show.

It also enclosed correspondence between Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy in which she confirmed in writing that fees set out in a five-year contract “will be paid by RTÉ without any reductions and RTÉ shall not make any request or inquiry from you in relation to a reduction in the agreed fees”. A letter of agreement to the early termination of Mr Tubridy’s contract in 2020 is also included.

Correspondence with NK Management, Ryan Tubridy’s agent’s company, outlines details of events with Renault, including expenses of €500.

Data on the 100 top earners in RTÉ shows that 84 employees and 16 contractors are included, including 10 in the executive, 59 in other management functions and 31 in presenting or non management roles.

The data is anonymised but shows the highest fee was €515,000, the second highest €343,083. The lowest figure on documents seen by The Irish Times was €116,851.

Ms Martin announced on Tuesday that she would set up two expert committees to examine governance and employment practices at the broadcaster – and also engage forensic accountants to report on the use of the barter account used to pay top-ups to Ryan Tubridy as well as corporate entertainment.

They are expected to conclude in around six months – with the possibility of interim reports before then – although a Government spokesman could not confirm on Tuesday if such reports would be published.