Accountants called in to investigate financial issues at RTÉ during pandemic

Accountants from Grant Thornton have been called in to RTÉ to investigate financial and governance issues identified at the national broadcaster during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Irish Times has learned.

The crisis at the national broadcaster is being investigated through processes and procedures overseen by the board of RTÉ.

The broadcaster is likely to release a detailed statement concerning the financial and governance issues.

The situation concerning the various issues identified are understood to be complex with potential legal ramifications for the broadcaster.

Minister for the Media Catherine Martin, who has line responsibility for the national broadcaster at the Cabinet, said she had been made aware of a “possible issue” but that it would be inappropriate to comment ahead of a statement from RTÉ.

“I don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment on anything until a statement is issued by RTÉ. I am aware of a potential issue but it would be inappropriate for me to comment,” she told reporters in response to questions at an event in Dublin.

“I have been made aware of a possible issue. I don’t have the details yet and I think we should await for a statement.”

Ms Martin said she would have to see whether RTÉ issued a statement and that she would “respond appropriately”.

