Swiatek and Rybakina stunned at Wimbledon as Eala and Mertens pull off upsets

Iga Swiatek during her third-round match against Alexandra Eala on day six at Wimbledon. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The bottom half of the women’s draw at Wimbledon was blown wide open on Saturday as defending champion Iga Swiatek and the world No 2 Elena Rybakina crashed out in third-round upsets.

Swiatek’s title defence came to an end at the hands of the rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala, who undid the Pole in straight sets 7-6 (9), 6-2 while the Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens dismantled Rybakina on a dramatic day at SW19.

For a player carrying the hopes of an entire nation, Eala looked remarkably unburdened on Centre Court against the reigning Wimbledon champion. The 21-year-old produced the finest performance of her career, edging an epic opening-set tie break before racing away in the second to reach the fourth round.

“For someone who grew up in the Philippines and went to train with my brother and grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and light up shoes and chubby cheeks, to [me] this is everything,” said Eala during her on-court interview.

History was on her side before a ball had been struck. Eala had become the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round at Wimbledon, capturing the imagination of a nation more accustomed to celebrating boxing and basketball heroes.

Despite surrendering an early break, she refused to be intimidated by the defending champion. Eala attacked Swiatek’s vulnerable second serve, stepped fearlessly inside the baseline and repeatedly painted the lines with her flat, penetrating groundstrokes. Every time the world No 3 threatened to wrestle back control, Eala had an answer.

Alexandra Eala celebrates beating Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The first set evolved into a gripping tug-of-war. Eala broke back immediately after falling behind, served for the set at 5-3 and even held set point before Swiatek’s champion instincts dragged her back into the contest, forcing a marathon tie-break.

Eala surged into a 5-2 lead only for Swiatek to claw her way level. The Pole earned two set points, but both disappeared as Eala displayed remarkable composure under the brightest spotlight in tennis. On her third opportunity, after nearly 90 absorbing minutes, Swiatek pushed a forehand long and Eala threw her hands into the air in celebration.

Any hopes of a response from the defending champion quickly evaporated. Two early breaks in the second set left Swiatek reeling as her normally reliable backhand deserted her. Playing with supreme confidence, Eala dictated the rallies with fearless returning and clean ball-striking, repeatedly pinning the Pole behind the baseline to complete the biggest victory of her career.

“Because I am emotional does not mean I am satisfied,” said Eala, who will face Jasmine Paolini in the last 16. “Next round, let’s go. Being here is such a blessing. I’m taking it. If I have the opportunity, I am taking it.”

Earlier, Rybakina’s hopes of adding a second Wimbledon crown to the Australian Open title she won this year unravelled as Mertens produced one of the biggest upsets of the Championships with a commanding 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory on Court One. – Guardian