Mediahuis Ireland buys Image Media as it seeks further digital growth

Clodagh Edwards, chief executive of Image Media, and Sheena Peirse, chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Mediahuis Ireland has acquired Image Media, the publisher behind Image magazine and other titles.

The move will help Mediahuis, which publishes the Irish Independent among other titles, build “a more-diversified, digitally led and multi-platform media business” and broaden its reach into premium consumer and business communities, it said in a statement.

Image brings a digital presence, a membership model and live events portfolio, which provide “valuable recurring and scalable revenue streams,” the company added.

“This acquisition supports our strategy to grow a more diversified and future focused media business in Ireland, with greater emphasis on premium, direct revenue streams, said Sheena Peirse, chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland.

“It also creates new opportunities to build on Image’s strengths through the scale, expertise and capabilities of Mediahuis Ireland,” she added.

Image’s current management team will remain in place, headed by chief executive Clodagh Edwards.

“Joining Mediahuis Ireland is a natural evolution, bringing IMAGE Media’s entrepreneurial, audience-first ethos into a larger organisation that shares our deep commitment to editorial excellence and meaningful audience connection,” said Edwards.

The most recent accounts for Image Publishing shows the firm’s accumulated losses narrowed to €1.6 million from €1.8 million in the year ended June 30th, 2024.