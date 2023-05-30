Irish Times writer Michael Viney dies aged 90

Michael Viney artist, author, broadcaster, and journalist at his home in Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo last year. Photograph: Michael Mc Laughlin

Former Irish Times columnist Michael Viney has died at the age of 90.

The writer, broadcaster, painter and natural-history author wrote his first article for The Irish Times in May 1962 about his experience of moving from Dublin with his wife Ethna to Thallabawn, Co Mayo, near the west coast of Ireland, south of Louisbrugh. This was the start of a relationship with The Irish Times and its readers that lasted more than 60 years.

He wrote his last “Another Life” column for this newspaper last September.

Speaking to Fintan O’Toole then in the eve of his 90th birthday, Viney said: “I’m an atheist: nothing comes after. Accepting the role of chance, in both human and natural worlds, is something I’ve learned to live with. A bit of Zen might have soothed one’s cosmic insignificance, but I preferred the science of Gaia, the late James Lovelock’s inspirational concept of the Earth as a living organism.”