Cabinet decides to retain TV licence, expanded fee could be on the cards

People who do not have TVs but watch Irish-produced content may have to pay a charge under proposals to be examined by a new Government-established technical group.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin said this will be “one of the issues” to be examined by the new group which will look at ways to update the existing €160 TV licence amid concerns about evasion and more homes not having televisions.

The Government has rejected a recommendation from the Future of Media Commission to abolish the TV licence from 2024 and replace it with Exchequer funding.

Instead, Ministers agreed to “overhaul” the collection of the charge and to establish the group to look at how the charge can be updated to reflect modern media consumption.

At a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Cabinet approved 49 of the 50 recommendations made by the commission. However, it rejected a recommendation that the funding for public service media be replaced by funding “derived from general tax revenue, with an appropriate adjustment in taxation, if necessary, to meet this cost”,

Defending the Government’s decision, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “whatever decisions we take, we have to future-proof them. When you have every single department looking to hold on to its funding, the temptation for any future government could be to significantly cut funding, if it didn’t like the orientation the media was taking at a given time.” He also indicated it would be extremely costly for the exchequer to abolish the TV licence.

Mr Martin welcomed the plan and said this “marks a new departure, both for public service broadcasters and for commercial and community print, online and broadcast media”.

The report recommended a reduced or zero VAT rate for newspapers and digital publications contingent on agreement at EU level. Mr Martin said the Government was examining this but that there could be issues with EU VAT directives.

The report also recommended the development of a National Counter-Disinformation Strategy to “enhance trust and protect the safety of Irish users of global content platforms”.

The report found “over the coming decade, the media sector is likely to change beyond all recognition.

“Yet, it seems clear that broadcast, online and print media in Ireland are just starting out on this journey of transformation.”

The commission, which was chaired by Prof Brian MacCraith, said in its report “the coming decade will be highly disruptive for Ireland’s media sector.

“It presents both exciting opportunities and serious threats to Ireland’s media system. Technological advances, changing consumer behaviour and social needs challenge media to develop new business models and new ways to engage with audiences, or risk losing them,” the report said.

“The media system faces long-term economic challenges. These include a decisive shift in advertising revenues away from media towards the technology firms that dominate the digital advertising market, compounded, in the case of print media, by declining circulation revenues, and, in the case of public service Media, by the increasing unsustainability of TV licence fees as a source of public funding.”

The Government announced that a new Coimisiún na Meán will be given statutory responsibility for supporting public-service-content provision.

The Taoiseach at the publication of the Report of the Future of Media Commission in Dublin Castle

A new media fund will be set up to support schemes for print, online and broadcast media at local, regional and national level. There will also be measures to improve diversity within, and access to, the media sector

The Government said on Tuesday morning it had decided to maintain a “direct link between media and the public they serve, and to minimise the risk of actual or perceived political interference in media independence, that the TV licence will be maintained but overhauled.

“Work will commence immediately on setting out the legislative and administrative changes required to ensure the TV licence system is more equitable, relevant and sustainable. The reform of the TV licence will aim to align with changing viewing habits, tackle evasion, streamline the collection and payment regime, and thereby provide a more sustainable level of funding for the sector. The new funding arrangements will be accompanied by increased transparency, accountability and oversight, with an expanded role for Coimisiún na Meán and NewERA.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the report “will help to secure the future of public service broadcasting in Ireland.”

“The decision to maintain but overhaul the licence fee is the correct one. It guarantees a dedicated and more secure funding stream for public service broadcasting and ensures that funding for the public service is ring-fenced.”

Minister for Tourism and Arts Catherine Martin said the report “provides Government with a solid basis on which we can now ensure that a sustainable framework is put in place for the next decade at least.”

In response to the report, RTÉ welcomed the commitment by Government to link the licence fee to how media is now consumed.

“Over the past decade, RTÉ, along with numerous stakeholders, has called for the licence fee system, which is utterly broken, to be meaningfully reformed,” director general Dee Forbes said. “The decision by Government today to align the obligation to pay the licence fee with how people consume media today is critical to ensure the future sustainability of the system.

“RTÉ also welcomes that the Government is accepting the recommendations in the report regarding the need for interim funding while the reforms to the licence fee system are being further examined,” she added. “RTÉ will continue to do everything in its power to deliver a national public service media to be proud of; but implementing essential reform is essential to address persistent financial instability.”

Prof Brian MacCraith, chairman of the Future of Media Commission, pictured with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Media Catherine Martin

However, the National Union of Journalists expressed “grave disappointment” at the decision of the Government to reject key recommendations of the Future of Media Commission.

In a statement following the publication of the report Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary, warned the Government’s failure to reform the licence fee system would have significant consequences for public service broadcasting.

“The commission has made a number of key recommendations and is worthy of in-depth analysis. Central to the commission’s recommendations are reform of the current funding system and the phasing out of the TV licence,” he said.

“This proposal has been rejected by Government without any public debate. While the Taoiseach has stressed support for 49 of the 50 recommendations of the commission, the failure to immediately act upon the proposals in relation to reform of the funding system is profoundly disappointing.”