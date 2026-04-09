Condé Nast Traveller reveals its seven wonders of Ireland for 2026, and there’s no Dublin or Galway

Condé Nast Traveller has named its seven wonders of Ireland for 2026, featuring some “less instantly recognisable places to visit”.

Among the spots highlighted are Waterford’s Greenway and Copper Coast, Fermanagh’s Lakelands, northwest Donegal and Tory Island.

Waterford was praised for having “some of the most beautiful, empty and underrated beaches in Ireland”, such as Trá na mBó and the cliffs of Stradbally Cove.

The Fermanagh Lakelands were credited for their popular boardwalk trail known as the Stairway to Heaven as well as the nearby Boatyard Distillery.

The countries’ largest herd of native red deer and reintroduced golden eagle were selling points for northwest Donegal where the publication suggested visitors enjoy Glenveagh National Park, Mount Errigal and Tory Island.

The coastline featured in four of the seven listings with the Beara Peninsula in Co Cork and Kerry and the Burren in Co Clare also named as a top destinations.

Describing the Beara Peninsula as “relatively hush-hush”, the British travel magazine proposed the route as an alternative to the increasingly popular Ring of Kerry.

Although well known to Irish readers, the Burren was plugged as a road less travelled, with tourists encouraged to visit Aillwee Cave and to hike the Lough Avalla Farm Loop.

Beara Peninsula was suggested as an alternative to the increasingly popular Ring of Kerry. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The city of Kilkenny was praised for its culture while Newgrange was described as Ireland’s Neolithic headliner.

Visit Kilkenny’s tourism officer Martina Comerford said that Kilkenny was “honoured” to be featured.

She said that the city was “proud to be a destination where world‑class festivals thrive alongside centuries‑old heritage”.

A spokeswoman for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that “inclusion of the Fermanagh Lakelands in Condé Nast Traveller’s seven wonders of Ireland provides positive international recognition for this beautiful area”.

“It reflects the natural environment and cultural assets, highlighting what makes the area distinctive for residents and visitors,” she said.

Speaking on Waterford’s inclusion on the list, Clare Barrett, chair of Visit Waterford said: “We are absolutely delighted to see the county recognised once again by Condé Nast Traveller.

“Whether it’s cycling the greenway, exploring hidden coves along the coast, or simply taking time to enjoy the scenery and hospitality, there is a sense of discovery here that really resonates with visitors,” Barrett said.

“This recognition really puts Waterford on the global stage as a must-visit destination.”