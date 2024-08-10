Is there such a thing as a cheaper alternative to Center Parcs – at home or abroad?

Summer 2024 has largely been a washout. We’re into the final weeks of the school summer holidays and, thanks to a dismal performance by the sun this year, you’d be forgiven for feeling it has been one long extension of winter.

Summer of Family: This summer, parents are looking for tips, advice and information on how to help their children thrive during the holiday months. You can read all about it at irishtimes.com/health/your-family

Still, we Irish are nothing if not stoic in the face of incessant rain and dull grey skies. But we’re only human too, in spite of heroic appearances, so it’s only natural to crave some distraction from the gloomy weather. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to escape from it all for a few days, and the idea of a going somewhere with on-site family activities floats your pedalo, then Center Parcs may well spring to mind.

Maybe no holiday park in Ireland can compete with it in terms of size and scale of activities on offer, but with eye-watering peak season prices – such as one week costing almost €3,000 for a two-bed woodland lodge option – you may wonder what alternatives are available.

We’ve gathered some of those alternatives to consider – both at home and abroad – so you don’t have to. It’s difficult to make an exact comparison in price due to not only different types of lodgings but also their availability both in terms of dates and duration. The prices below are based on available August 2024 dates (unless otherwise indicated) for a family of two adults and two children, and are subject to change.

READ MORE

[ A week in Center Parcs in Longford: Standing in the forest, you feel the money draining gently out of your bank accountOpens in new window ]

Duinrell Holiday Park, the Netherlands. Photograph: Marco De Swart/Getty Images

Duinrell Holiday Park, the Netherlands

Duinrell theme park is just a 40-minute drive from Amsterdam and boasts more than 40 attractions. It has over a kilometre of waterslides and a free theme park. There are also kids camps, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and evening entertainment. There are four restaurants on site, but it’s also possible to prepare your own food at the self-catering lodges, should you so wish.

What’s different: Well, it’s not Longford that you’ve to get to.

Well, it’s not Longford that you’ve to get to. Price: A three-bedroom self-catering lodge, for three nights in late August costs from €846. A two-bedroom lodge for seven nights costs from €854.50, towards the end of August into September.

A three-bedroom self-catering lodge, for three nights in late August costs from €846. A two-bedroom lodge for seven nights costs from €854.50, towards the end of August into September. eurocamps.ie

Bluestone National Park Resort, Wales

This 500-acre resort offerings include an indoor water park, adventure playground, climbing walls, ziplines, power jumping, bowling and an air maze. While outdoorsy families can enjoy archery, axe throwing and laser combat games.

And like Center Parcs, you can hire bikes to get around the resort. Accommodation is made up of cabin-style lodges and terraced cottages.

What’s different: Again, there’s the cost of getting there to factor in.

Again, there’s the cost of getting there to factor in. Price: A three-bedroom lodge costs from £2,910 (approximately €3,392) for seven nights. Alternatively, a four-night stay in a two-bedroom lodge costs from £1,120 (€1,305).

A three-bedroom lodge costs from £2,910 (approximately €3,392) for seven nights. Alternatively, a four-night stay in a two-bedroom lodge costs from £1,120 (€1,305). bluestonewales.com

Cambrils Park Resort, Spain

Cambrils Park Resort, Spain

Cambrils Park in Spain has five pool complexes, crazy golf, tennis, trampolining, football, family crafts, sports for adults and other entertainment. The park has restaurants, shops and bars on site and the complex is within walking distance of Salou and Cambrils Port.

For those who fancy a break from the resort, there’s a nearby beach that offers watersports. PortAventura theme park is just 8km away.

What’s different: Well, there’s the weather and temperatures to consider, for a whole different reason than at home.

Well, there’s the weather and temperatures to consider, for a whole different reason than at home. Price: One week in a one-bed apartment which can accommodate 4 people costs from €1,560. But this is for August 2025 as August 2024 is booked out!

One week in a one-bed apartment which can accommodate 4 people costs from €1,560. But this is for August 2025 as August 2024 is booked out! cambrilspark.com

Bella Italia resort, Lake Garda

Bella Italia, Italy

Bella Italia is situated at the tip of Lake Garda. Its pool complex has four pools including a children’s pool, lagoon pools and watersides. And there’s direct access to the lakeside beach, where you can try your hand at parasailing, paraflying and banana-boat riding. Gardaland theme park is just a 10-minute drive away. The resort also has four restaurants to choose from.

What’s different: The same selection of indoor activities is not available – but then again you’re in Italy!

Price: from €1,529 for seven nights in a two-bed holiday home.

eurocamp.ie

Kiln Park Holiday Centre, Wales

Kiln Park Holiday is near the town of Tenby in Wales, and has a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, and water slides in both indoor and outdoor pools. Also on offer is archery, bungee trampolining, crazy gold, Nerf training camp, climbing walls, painting pottery, kart hire and more.

Plus there’s direct access to the beach, and an on-site venue for evening entertainment and shows. Accommodation options are either caravan or lodges

What’s different: It’s Wales so good weather isn’t a given.

It’s Wales so good weather isn’t a given. Price: Seven nights in a three-bed caravan costs £1,259 (approximately €1,468).

Seven nights in a three-bed caravan costs £1,259 (approximately €1,468). haven.com

Wildlands, Moycullen, Co Galway

Wildlands, Moycullen, Co Galway

Wildlands is an indoor and outdoor adventure park in Galway, surrounded by 20 acres of natural woodland, and offers families the option to stay in one of five different architecturally designed cabins that are right beside all the activities that the adventure park has to offer.

And those activities are suitable from toddler age right up to adults. They include ziplines, ninja course, challenge rooms, fairy trails, adventure playgrounds, disc golf, bushcraft, orienteering and mini off-road jeeps, among others.

What’s different: It doesn’t have a large tropical pool with water slides, a key attraction of Center Parcs, but it does have high-spec self-catering cabins and a 140-seater restaurant. Other facilities on site include changing facilities, disability access, toilets, baby-changing facilities, outdoor seating, a coffee van and playground

It doesn’t have a large tropical pool with water slides, a key attraction of Center Parcs, but it does have high-spec self-catering cabins and a 140-seater restaurant. Other facilities on site include changing facilities, disability access, toilets, baby-changing facilities, outdoor seating, a coffee van and playground Price: from €295 per night for a studio cabin, and from €222 from August 27th.

from €295 per night for a studio cabin, and from €222 from August 27th. wildlands.ie

Hidden Valley Holiday Park, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Camping Ireland

Hidden Valley Holiday Park, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Overlooking the Avonmore river and a private lake, families opting to stay at Hidden Valley Holiday Park can choose to camp, glamp or stay in one of their self-catering lodges.

Hidden Valley has a new aqua park on site. And there’s an array of other activities available too, including kayaking, wall climbing, cinema nights, laser tag, mini golf, playgrounds and bungee trampolines.

What’s different: It doesn’t have a restaurant on site, but it does have a takeaway. And it’s just a 10-minute walk from Rathdrum village, where there are restaurants, shops and pubs. Plus there’s a laundry room and camper’s kitchen.

It doesn’t have a restaurant on site, but it does have a takeaway. And it’s just a 10-minute walk from Rathdrum village, where there are restaurants, shops and pubs. Plus there’s a laundry room and camper’s kitchen. Price: One night at a glamping lodge from €165 per night. Or pitching at the campsite is €54 per night (from 27th August - no other availability in August at the time of checking).

One night at a glamping lodge from €165 per night. Or pitching at the campsite is €54 per night (from 27th August - no other availability in August at the time of checking). hiddenvalley.ie

Delphi Adventure Resort, Co Galway

Delphi Adventure Resort, Co Galway

If yours is an active and outdoorsy family, then the 200-acre Delphi Adventure Resort might be right up your stream. Kayaking, surfing, climbing, hill walking, ziplines and archery are just some of the activities on offer.

Accommodation offerings are either the centre’s adjacent hostel or the 4-star hotel.

What’s different: It doesn’t offer self-catering lodges, but the hotel has a restaurant. And mountain and hybrid bikes are available to hire.

It doesn’t offer self-catering lodges, but the hotel has a restaurant. And mountain and hybrid bikes are available to hire. Price: A hotel room for two adults and two children costs from €259 (including breakfast) mid- August. (From August 27th that price falls to €158.) Seven nights in late August going into September is €1,258. A private hostel room catering for up to six people costs €135 per night (no availability on August 27th when checking, but prices the following weekend are the same).

A hotel room for two adults and two children costs from €259 (including breakfast) mid- August. (From August 27th that price falls to €158.) Seven nights in late August going into September is €1,258. A private hostel room catering for up to six people costs €135 per night (no availability on August 27th when checking, but prices the following weekend are the same). delphiadventureresort.com

Westport House Adventure Park, Co Mayo

Westport House Adventure Park, Co Mayo

Westport Adventure Park has the largest net park in Ireland. Families can also experience 100m ziplines, giant swings, slides and rock climbing. The resort also includes a new interactive gaming zone. There is a variety of accommodation options – camping, glamping, caravan park or hotel.

What’s different: There are no self-catering lodges, but there’s always Westport House (to visit – not to stay!) and there’s a range of on-site dining options.

There are no self-catering lodges, but there’s always Westport House (to visit – not to stay!) and there’s a range of on-site dining options. Price : Glamping costs from €160 per night for a family of four, while more traditional camping is from €50 per night. A variety of day passes are available, offering access to different combinations of activities. Prices for these vary accordingly.

: Glamping costs from €160 per night for a family of four, while more traditional camping is from €50 per night. A variety of day passes are available, offering access to different combinations of activities. Prices for these vary accordingly. westporthouse.ie

Amber Springs, Gorey, Co Wexford

So, not quite a holiday park, but Amber Springs hotel in Wexford has plenty of family-friendly activities on offer. Archery, kids club, bird of prey displays, reptile shows, an 80-seater cinema that’s complimentary for guests, an indoor play zone and a tween oasis room are all on site.