I like to pretend I am getting crankier as I get older. But I’ve been aggrieved about one thing or another since the age of eight. Just a little George Costanza type running about in frilly socks in constant agitation with the world and those in it. Actually, it started earlier, according to my preschool report. In terms of performance, I excelled. There’s a healthy row of ticks down the key performance indicator column. Yes, I did know my shapes. Yes, I could put my jacket on all by myself, which I’m proud to say I can still do to this day, even after a few pints. I could wait my turn. I played well with others.

So when it came to the teacher’s comments at the bottom of all these superior results, you would be expecting a congratulatory note to my parents for raising a stellar student, the star prodigy of the class of 1994. But no. I got one sentence that read: “Brianna is a lovely little girl but can easily get upset.”

How dare they. I wanted to yell as I read the report recently. I’ll show them (in a harshly worded email about something that happened more than 30 years ago) just how hard it is to upset me. That’s the key to looking rational and justified. That, and sprinkling in OdD CaPiTal LettErs so people don’t think you’re some loony on a rant. How do they know I was easily upset? Maybe my upset was justified. I went to school with kids called Jesyka and Kye. Confident, brash blonde-headed Australian children with y’s where there should have been i’s in their name who had no respect for rules like not mixing all the colours of Play-Doh together so the only available one was a big lump of brown. Was I easily upset, or did I just like order, respect and social cohesion?

But three decades on, I think I can finally admit that I will always be a little bit upset about something. I don’t want to be in a state of perma-annoyance, but how can I not be when these things exist?