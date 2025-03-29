Annie McCarrick murder: Garda cold case team hope new timeline will lead to breakthrough

The Garda cold case investigation into the disappearance of young American woman Annie McCarrick from her flat in Sandymount on March 26th, 1993, is uncovering a litany of errors in the original investigation. It had led to a false narrative about Annie’s last movements for 30 years until her disappearance was upgraded to a murder case two years ago and a new investigation team was appointed.

So, did Annie go walking in the Dublin mountains that day and end up at a gig in Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen?

Turns out those sightings were all false. Her family and the gardaí now believe that another young American woman, who had long wavy hair, was erroneously identified as Annie. Photographs extracted from videos taken in the pub that night have confirmed this.

If that is the case, what is known about her last movements?

Well, interestingly, The Irish Times confirmed last year that a CCTV photo of her in the Sandymount branch of the AIB, which was publicised as the last definitive sighting of her on the morning she disappeared, was, in fact, taken 11 days earlier. However, a receipt with shopping from the local Quinnsworth left in her flat supports the fact that she was there after 11am on the day she disappeared.

We can only imagine how difficult this is for her family and friends.

Exactly, particularly since her family and friends sent several faxes in the aftermath of her disappearance, stressing how she was having significant difficulties with a young man whom she knew well. Her mother, Nancy McCarrick, who is now in her 80s, has said the gardaí didn’t listen to them at the time.

How does Nancy McCarrick feel about the new investigation?

She has nothing but praise for the new team’s diligence, empathy and continued communications with her. No stone has been left unturned, she has said, noting that the forensic attention to every detail – no matter how small – has been very impressive.

It seems like gardaí have gone back to the drawing board and started with a blank sheet again?

Yes, that is undoubtedly why they went to France in February to interview a man who knew Annie very well. Like so many of her friends, he was interviewed during the original investigation too.

Surely, the passage of time is a fundamental challenge to this case being resolved?

Yes, it is. But all they need is one little break, one person, who may have the most trivial piece of information, to come forward. That is what Nancy McCarrick prays for during her daily attendance at Mass.