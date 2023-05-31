Al Pacino expecting fourth child at the age of 83

The Hollywood veteran, known for films such as Scarface, The Godfather, The Irishman and Scent of a Woman, has three adult children. Photograph: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday.

Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino’s girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah, was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah (29) since April last year.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the actor and Alfallah were expecting a baby, without giving further details.

The Hollywood veteran, known for films such as Scarface, The Godfather, The Irishman and Scent of a Woman for which he won a best actor Oscar, has three adult children: Julie Marie, his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

READ MORE

Earlier this month, fellow Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro, Pacino’s costar in several films including most recently The Irishman, confirmed he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

[ Al Pacino: ‘The Godfather gave me a new identity that was hard to cope with’ ]

They are among a host of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, including broadcaster Jon Snow (75) who became a father again in March 2021 when he and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy by surrogate.

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 when he was 73.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

In 2017, singer Billy Joel became a father again at 68 when his wife Alexis gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York. – Agencies