Oceanfront Malibu home with starring role in De Niro’s Heat on the market for €19.5m

A new arrival to California’s prime residential market may appeal to a movie aficionado with deep pockets and a love of the sea: the oceanfront Malibu property featured prominently in the 1995 movie blockbuster, Heat, is now for sale, seeking €19.5 million ($21 million).

In the film, written and directed by Michael Mann, the house serves as the luxurious lair of Robert De Niro’s criminal mastermind character Neil McCauley, who is pursued by a Los Angeles police detective played by Al Pacino.

Situated in the Malibu Cove Colony, in southern California, the contemporary four-bedroom home, extending to 325 sq m (3,500 sq ft), was designed by architect Ron Goldman and benefits from expansive ocean views from almost every room.

The property has a sleek interior of white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony overlooking the beach. It is being sold through Jane Dorian at Carolwood Estates at a guide price of $21 million (€19.5 million).