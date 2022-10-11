‘I could be a whole new person here. And, as a stupid teenage brain, you wonder if there will be any hot people around’

Konstantin Stanchev: the Lir Academy graduate is about to star in Brokentalkers' The Boy Who Never Was, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. Photograph: Tom Honan

Konstantin Stanchev knew nothing about Ireland before moving here, in 2017, other than the country’s stereotypical association with leprechauns.

When he first joined the Lir, Trinity College Dublin’s drama school, he met a classmate who wore a “Repeal the Eighth” badge. “I was, like, ‘Oh my God, is that a band? Where are they playing?’ My friend told me it was about abortion and that it was illegal here, and I thought they were kidding. In Bulgaria it’s been legal for decades, and I was very shocked. To me it was so mind-boggling,” Stanchev says.

“I had always grown up thinking abortion was not something someone does because they love to do it; they do it out of necessity or because they don’t want a pregnancy. That’s when I found out about the Catholicism here, because I really did know nothing about Ireland.”

Originally from Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, the 24-year-old says that, although his home country is not led by religion in the way Ireland was in the past, the referendum reminded him of the conservative nature of his home country. “All the things that are happening in the west are also happening in the east, but at a much slower pace,” he adds.

His life in Bulgaria was an ordinary one, he says, adding that his family is very creative. His mother is an actor; his father owns his own business in the textiles industry. Through his mother’s work, he discovered his love for acting and the dramatic arts. “I was introduced to acting because sometimes when my mom was working on something and they needed a child, she’d just be, like, ‘Well, Konstantin can do it’,” he says.

“It very much happened like that. Then, slowly but surely, she could see that I had a need to do it. It wasn’t just me thinking it was really fun. She could see that I was genuinely thriving and enjoying myself up there.”

When he was 15 he and his sister moved to the UK to go to boarding school, a decision he acknowledges comes from a place of privilege. “Apparently my parents used to be very against” boarding school. “You know, they thought they were your child, so why would you send away your child?” he says.

“And then, ultimately, because in Bulgaria, no matter what privileged position you come from — and I do think I come from a family that is well off — no matter the position you come from, if you want to strive for things, unfortunately the ceiling of opportunity is very low in Bulgaria, even if you’re able to afford it.”

The move to Oakham School in the English midlands was challenging in the beginning, he says, as it was at that awkward teenage age when young people are beginning to embrace independence and make new friends.

Despite the initial difficulties and culture shock, Stanchev is immensely grateful for the opportunity, adding that it has led him to where he is today. “I would not be in the Lir if I hadn’t gone to Oakham. I also wouldn’t have met the people I’ve met. I also wouldn’t have that drive and ambition,” he says.

“Everybody was so much smarter, so I had to push myself to fit in, in that sense. I felt very at home there. Once I got used to it — it probably took a year — I generally had a lovely time. It was great to live with your friends. I learned a lot and it opened my eyes to a lot more culture.”

When he was coming to the end of his studies, he applied to a number of drama schools. The Lir gave him a place on its six-month foundation course after he auditioned.

Following that, he applied for the three-year undergraduate course. Although he was put on a waiting list, he did not gain a place that year, resulting in him returning home. “I still wanted to train, though. I very much felt like I was in a training mindset. I didn’t really want to start working yet: I was 19. I auditioned for the drama school in Sofia, which is called Natfa. I got in there and I ended up really enjoying it,” he says.

“Ultimately the degree there wasn’t giving me what I wanted. I decided to audition again for the Lir. I did and I got in.”

Stanchev describes studying for his undergraduate degree in Ireland as a very “exciting time”. “It was a new start. I could be a whole new person. I bleached my hair. I just got into a drama school. I was able to focus on drama full-time. As a stupid teenage brain, you wonder if there will be any hot people around,” he adds, laughing.

Initially, Stanchev says it was tricky to make friends, because of cultural differences and not really knowing who he was as a person yet. “As time went, and as I grew up more, and started being more true to myself, that’s when I started attracting people that I knew I wanted to be friends with. I knew that they really liked me as I am. From my year in college, all of us get on well, but I definitely have two or three people that I can really call good friends.”

Having now completed his studies, he is about to star in The Boy Who Never Was, a stage adaptation by Brokentalkers of the award-winning Icelandic novel Moonstone, which opens this week as part of Dublin Theatre Festival.

He hopes it will be one of many Irish productions he can take part in, as there are “so many interesting directors here that I would love to work with”.

“I would love to remain abroad for now. Part of me is also, like, that I’d love to somehow find myself a spot here as a Bulgarian among this Irish crowd. I would love to be able to show people that it is possible, and that it can happen as a foreigner.”

The Boy Who Never Was is at the Samuel Beckett Theatre, at Trinity College Dublin, from Thursday, October 13th, until Sunday, October 16th, with a preview on Wednesday, October 12th

We would like to hear from people who have moved to Ireland in the past 10 years. To get involved, email newtotheparish@irishtimes.com or tweet @newtotheparish