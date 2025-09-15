Emmys 2025: Colin Farrell, Sharon Horgan, Ruth Negga and more show off red carpet looks

On Sunday, the 77th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater with Irish stars including Colin Farrell, Sharon Horgan and Ruth Negga in attendance.

There was plenty of traditional black-tie finery on the red carpet, but others dialled up the excitement in metallics or bright colours. Some stars, such as Hacks actor Megan Stalter, used their red carpet looks to call out Israel’s war in Gaza.

Negga, nominated for outstanding supporting actress, wore Prada while Bad Sisters star Horgan stunned in a black sheer cut-out look. Farrell wore an Irish Tricolour pin with his suit, while his son Henry opted for an all-black number. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Emmy Awards: Sharon Horgan. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Ruth Negga. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Colin Farrell with his son Henry. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Cristin Milioti. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Megan Stalter. Photograph: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Aimee Lou Wood. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Pedro Pascal. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Owen Cooper. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Jenna Ortega. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Seth Rogen. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Erin Doherty. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Sydney Sweeney. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Hannah Einbinder. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Awards: Jean Smart. Photograph: Savion Washington/Getty Images