Emmys 2025: Colin Farrell, Sharon Horgan, Ruth Negga and more show off red carpet looks

Dublin actor Colin Farrell wore a Tricolour pin with his suit while his son Henry opted for an all-black look

Mon Sept 15 2025 - 10:56

On Sunday, the 77th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater with Irish stars including Colin Farrell, Sharon Horgan and Ruth Negga in attendance.

There was plenty of traditional black-tie finery on the red carpet, but others dialled up the excitement in metallics or bright colours. Some stars, such as Hacks actor Megan Stalter, used their red carpet looks to call out Israel’s war in Gaza.

Negga, nominated for outstanding supporting actress, wore Prada while Bad Sisters star Horgan stunned in a black sheer cut-out look. Farrell wore an Irish Tricolour pin with his suit, while his son Henry opted for an all-black number. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Emmy Awards: Sharon Horgan. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Ruth Negga. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Colin Farrell with his son Henry. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Cristin Milioti. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Megan Stalter. Photograph: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Aimee Lou Wood. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Pedro Pascal. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Owen Cooper. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Jenna Ortega. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Seth Rogen. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Erin Doherty. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Sydney Sweeney. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Hannah Einbinder. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Jean Smart. Photograph: Savion Washington/Getty Images
Emmy Awards: Walton Goggins. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
