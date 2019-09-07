We ’re lamenting the end of summer but cannot wait for Margaret Atwood’s new novel

What’s Hot

The Testaments

Margaret Atwood’s new sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, out next week

Coat season

When Irish fashion comes into its own

Content

The title of a new Australian series about a narcissistic influencer, solely screening on phones

Sticks

Pop-up yakitori and more that’s been winning fans at Storyboard in Dublin 8

The Fat Fox

A new drive-through coffee spot in Delgany, Co Wicklow

Khaite

Cashmere bras. Ridiculously expensive but seriously covetable

Casual Work

Highly anticipated debut album from Mango X Mathman

What’s Not

Back to school

Summer is over, alas

Planning permission for murals

How can we have so much poor signage, yet councils require planning permission for decent art?

iOS attack

So much for iPhones being inherently more secure

Restaurant struggles

A lot of places hitting the wall these days

Puffball shoulders

An autumn/winter trend that’s hard to carry off under aforementioned Irish coats

Touchscreen payphones

Eir is upgrading its public phone kiosks, but we prefer the old-school ones

Charging for selfies

Take a bow, Tommy Fury from Love Island