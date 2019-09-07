We ’re lamenting the end of summer but cannot wait for Margaret Atwood’s new novel
The Handmaid’s Tale: what happened next
What’s Hot
The Testaments
Margaret Atwood’s new sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, out next week
Coat season
When Irish fashion comes into its own
Content
The title of a new Australian series about a narcissistic influencer, solely screening on phones
Sticks
Pop-up yakitori and more that’s been winning fans at Storyboard in Dublin 8
The Fat Fox
A new drive-through coffee spot in Delgany, Co Wicklow
Khaite
Cashmere bras. Ridiculously expensive but seriously covetable
Casual Work
Highly anticipated debut album from Mango X Mathman
What’s Not
Back to school
Summer is over, alas
Planning permission for murals
How can we have so much poor signage, yet councils require planning permission for decent art?
iOS attack
So much for iPhones being inherently more secure
Restaurant struggles
A lot of places hitting the wall these days
Puffball shoulders
An autumn/winter trend that’s hard to carry off under aforementioned Irish coats
Touchscreen payphones
Eir is upgrading its public phone kiosks, but we prefer the old-school ones
Charging for selfies
Take a bow, Tommy Fury from Love Island