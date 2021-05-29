Future access to Wicklow’s Magheramore beach in question as lands go up for auction

The question of continued public access to one of Wicklow and Ireland’s most beautiful beaches could well be decided over the coming weeks, as the lands overlooking it are put up for auction.

Owned originally by the Columban order of sisters before its original sale back in the 1980s, and several sales since, the 21-acre site serves as the route to Magheramore Beach, a beautiful cove beloved by surfers and the setting for numerous TV productions including historical dramas such as Vikings and Camelot, the EastEnders spin-off series Redwater, and Amy Huberman’s Finding Joy.

In recent years, the popular beach has served as the location for the annual “Dip in the Nip”, which sees a hardy band of swimmers take to the waves to raise funds for cancer research. The cove is also a hotspot for water sports and is widely considered the best location for surfing on Ireland’s east coast.

Commenting on Magheramore in their guide to the country’s best swimming spots, At Swim, Brendan MacEvilly writes: “You’d pass the place easily, 1.5km south of Blainroe Golf Club. It’s noticeable only by a couple of cars parked on the road ... On a beach like this, you might prefer things to stay as they are: peaceful. The only sound is the gushing of waves. A high wall of lush reeds, ferns and evergreens surround the beach, blocking out the world.”

The land has been listed for sale with online auction specialist BidX1, with a guide price of €210,000 and will open for bidding on June 25th. Bidding for the property will be shown live on the day of the auction, with each bid displayed in real time on the relevant property listing, along with the final sale price.