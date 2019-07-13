Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Renailssance

The culmination of a year-long collaboration between Tropical Popical and the National Gallery of Ireland.

Galway International Arts Festival

Brilliant fortnight of concerts, talks, theatre and visual art

The Blue Anchor

Go for wine and cheese at this spot in Dublin’s Liberties

Sinead O’Dwyer

A fascinating fashion designer

Fidelity Beer Festival

Whiplash and the Big Romance get crafty in the Mansion House on July 13th

The Green Diesel Mixtape

Highly anticipated project from Kojaque and Luka Palm

Donegal Table

Award-winning Irish cookery book by Brian McDermott

WHAT’S NOT

The Cauldron

A wizard-themed Dublin cocktail bar is a gimmick too far

Desert Island Discs

Kirsty Young has stepped down permanently

Crazy-expensive Chinese food

A certain new restaurant is getting a hammering from food critics

Festival over-branding

Alcohol companies need to lay off the signage

Collab-mania

Stranger Things is guilty of too many brand hook ups, from trainers to cameras

Overnight charging

Fire-safety experts warn against charging phones and tablets overnight

Plastic pints

No excuse for bars and events not to use compostable paper cups