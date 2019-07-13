Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
A Donegal cookbook is up, pricey Chinese food and plastic cups at festivals are down
Why are bars and events still using plastic glasses over compostable alternatives?
WHAT’S HOT
Renailssance
The culmination of a year-long collaboration between Tropical Popical and the National Gallery of Ireland.
Galway International Arts Festival
Brilliant fortnight of concerts, talks, theatre and visual art
The Blue Anchor
Go for wine and cheese at this spot in Dublin’s Liberties
Sinead O’Dwyer
A fascinating fashion designer
Fidelity Beer Festival
Whiplash and the Big Romance get crafty in the Mansion House on July 13th
The Green Diesel Mixtape
Highly anticipated project from Kojaque and Luka Palm
Donegal Table
Award-winning Irish cookery book by Brian McDermott
WHAT’S NOT
The Cauldron
A wizard-themed Dublin cocktail bar is a gimmick too far
Desert Island Discs
Kirsty Young has stepped down permanently
Crazy-expensive Chinese food
A certain new restaurant is getting a hammering from food critics
Festival over-branding
Alcohol companies need to lay off the signage
Collab-mania
Stranger Things is guilty of too many brand hook ups, from trainers to cameras
Overnight charging
Fire-safety experts warn against charging phones and tablets overnight
Plastic pints
No excuse for bars and events not to use compostable paper cups