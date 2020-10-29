What will €475,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?

Town&Country: A one-bed in Drumcondra or a bungalow by the sea in Skibbereen

Elizabeth Birdthistle

8 Millbourne Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

8 Millbourne Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

 

TOWN

Address 8 Millbourne Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
One-bedroom mid-terrace house which has been reconfigured by architect Cathal Crimmins. The property, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), features a mezzanine office with a south-facing courtyard and is located close to amenities with excellent public transport links.
Plus Stunning interiors
Minus Just one bedroom

COUNTRY

The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork
The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Address The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork
Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill
Dormer bungalow currently laid out as two accommodation units. Extending to 199sq m (2,142sq ft), the four-bedroom property, which would benefit from an upgrade, is located just four miles from Skibbereen and has uninterrupted sea views.
Plus BER of E1 and views to die for
Minus Needs an upgrade

