What sold for around €450k in Carrickmines, Salthill, Rialto and Howth

7 Yeats Hall, Carrickmines Avenue, Dublin 18

Two-bed garden level apartment of just over 100 sq m in a well maintained block. Livingroom leads out to a wide decked terrace with direct access to communal gardens.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: none

Agent: Daphne Kaye & Associates

31 Ashton Close, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Detached four-bed house of around 109 sq m, set in a cul-de-sac off Knocklyon Road. Dated interior but there is scope to extend into the paved back garden.

Asking: €445,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: 1 per cent

Agent: Property Team O’Mahony Auctioneers

21 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway

Four-bedroom semi in a sought after location just off Salthill promenade. Around 127 sq m of living space needing an update with a large back garden.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: -5 per cent

Agent: O’Donnellan Joyce

31 Herberton Drive, Rialto, Dublin 12

Terraced four-bedroom house of 106 sq m in good decorative order throughout. Walled back gardenwith a small workshop to the rear.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €447,000

Difference: 5 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Crosstrees, Main Sreet, Howth, Dublin 13

Chic two-bedroom town house in a small development with designated parking. Fully refurbished interior of around 83 sq m. Small patio garden to rear.

Asking: €470,000

Sold: € €460,000

Difference: -2 per cent

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019.