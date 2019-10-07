What sold for around €450k in Carrickmines, Salthill, Rialto and Howth
A luxury apartment in D18, a family home in Galway and a turnkey townhouse in Howth
Yeats Hall, Carrickmines
31 Ashton Close, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
21 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway
31 Herberton Drive, Rialto, Dublin 12
2 Crosstrees, Main Street, Howth, D 13
7 Yeats Hall, Carrickmines Avenue, Dublin 18
Two-bed garden level apartment of just over 100 sq m in a well maintained block. Livingroom leads out to a wide decked terrace with direct access to communal gardens.
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: none
Agent: Daphne Kaye & Associates
31 Ashton Close, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Detached four-bed house of around 109 sq m, set in a cul-de-sac off Knocklyon Road. Dated interior but there is scope to extend into the paved back garden.
Asking: €445,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: 1 per cent
Agent: Property Team O’Mahony Auctioneers
21 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway
Four-bedroom semi in a sought after location just off Salthill promenade. Around 127 sq m of living space needing an update with a large back garden.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: -5 per cent
Agent: O’Donnellan Joyce
31 Herberton Drive, Rialto, Dublin 12
Terraced four-bedroom house of 106 sq m in good decorative order throughout. Walled back gardenwith a small workshop to the rear.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €447,000
Difference: 5 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
2 Crosstrees, Main Sreet, Howth, Dublin 13
Chic two-bedroom town house in a small development with designated parking. Fully refurbished interior of around 83 sq m. Small patio garden to rear.
Asking: €470,000
Sold: € €460,000
Difference: -2 per cent
Agent: Gallagher Quigley
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019.