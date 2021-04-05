What sold for about €500k in Dublin 4, 9, 15 and Cork

44 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Spacious one-bedroom apartment of 78sqm (840sq ft) on the second floor of the much sought-after St Ann’s apartment scheme. While the property itself is in need of modernisation, the complex has landscaped gardens and ample parking and is within a short walk of both Donnybrook and Ballsbridge villages.

Asking €499,000

Sold €485,000

Difference -3%

Agent JLL Residential

13 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom terraced house (72sq m/775sq ft) presented in excellent condition internally and complemented by a glazed patio area and well-tended garden to the rear. Billed by the selling agent as “ideal for young families or first-time buyers”, the property is well-located in the highly sought-after Drumcondra area.

Asking €450,000

Sold €510,000

Difference 13%

Agent Auctioneera

28 Luttrellstown Avenue, Carpenterstown, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Three-bedroom semi-detached house (107sq m/1,150sq ft) presented in turnkey condition, with off-street parking for two cars to the front, and side access leading to sunny west-facing rear garden. The property is located close to more than one green area where children can play safely, and within a short walk of several primary and secondary schools and Coolmine train station.

Asking €495,000

Sold €501,000

Difference 1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock

2 The Links, Sundrive Road, Rush, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house extending to 194sq m (2,088sq ft). Fitted to a high standard with granite worktops in the kitchen, marble tiling in the bathrooms and a surround-sound system in most rooms. The master bedroom has a feature cathedral-style ceiling and a large feature window. The house is located within a short walk of Rush town centre and local beaches.

Asking €520,000

Sold €510,000

Difference -2%

Agent DNG McKenna Healy

Balteenbrack House, Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork

Substantial six-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house extending to 290sq m (3,120sq ft) on one acre situated in an elevated position on the edge of Ardfield village. The property offers valley and sea views towards Galley Head and Long Strand and sits less than five miles from Clonakilty and 1.5 miles from Red Strand and Sandycove beaches. The property has been divided inside to accommodate a self-contained two-bedroom apartment with separate access, making it suitable for AirBnB rental.

Asking €495,000

Sold €494,000

Difference -0.2%

Agent Martin Kelleher Property

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February/March 2021