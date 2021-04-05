What sold for about €500k in Dublin 4, 9, 15 and Cork

An apartment in Donnybrook, and houses in Drumcondra, Castleknock and Clonakilty

44 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

44 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

 

44 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Spacious one-bedroom apartment of 78sqm (840sq ft) on the second floor of the much sought-after St Ann’s apartment scheme. While the property itself is in need of modernisation, the complex has landscaped gardens and ample parking and is within a short walk of both Donnybrook and Ballsbridge villages.
Asking €499,000
Sold €485,000
Difference -3%
Agent JLL Residential

13 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
13 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

13 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom terraced house (72sq m/775sq ft) presented in excellent condition internally and complemented by a glazed patio area and well-tended garden to the rear. Billed by the selling agent as “ideal for young families or first-time buyers”, the property is well-located in the highly sought-after Drumcondra area.
Asking €450,000
Sold €510,000
Difference 13%
Agent Auctioneera

28 Luttrellstown Avenue, Carpenterstown, Castleknock, Dublin 15
28 Luttrellstown Avenue, Carpenterstown, Castleknock, Dublin 15

28 Luttrellstown Avenue, Carpenterstown, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Three-bedroom semi-detached house (107sq m/1,150sq ft) presented in turnkey condition, with off-street parking for two cars to the front, and side access leading to sunny west-facing rear garden. The property is located close to more than one green area where children can play safely, and within a short walk of several primary and secondary schools and Coolmine train station.
Asking €495,000
Sold €501,000
Difference 1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock

2 The Links, Sundrive Road, Rush, Co Dublin
2 The Links, Sundrive Road, Rush, Co Dublin

2 The Links, Sundrive Road, Rush, Co Dublin
Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house extending to 194sq m (2,088sq ft). Fitted to a high standard with granite worktops in the kitchen, marble tiling in the bathrooms and a surround-sound system in most rooms. The master bedroom has a feature cathedral-style ceiling and a large feature window. The house is located within a short walk of Rush town centre and local beaches.
Asking €520,000
Sold €510,000
Difference -2%
Agent DNG McKenna Healy

Balteenbrack House, Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork
Balteenbrack House, Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork

Balteenbrack House, Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork
Substantial six-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house extending to 290sq m (3,120sq ft) on one acre situated in an elevated position on the edge of Ardfield village. The property offers valley and sea views towards Galley Head and Long Strand and sits less than five miles from Clonakilty and 1.5 miles from Red Strand and Sandycove beaches. The property has been divided inside to accommodate a self-contained two-bedroom apartment with separate access, making it suitable for AirBnB rental.
Asking €495,000
Sold €494,000
Difference -0.2%
Agent Martin Kelleher Property

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February/March 2021

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.