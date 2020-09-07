What sold for €500k in Glasnevin, Lucan, Dún Laoghaire, Naas and west Cork
This budget bought a D11 semi with site, a Skull holiday home and a Kildare farmhouse
18 Cremore Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of updating, with the bonus of an additional site to the rear that could be built on, subject to planning permission.
Asking €535,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -7%
Agent: Keane Thompson Property Consultants
5 Haydens Park Close, Lucan, Co Dublin
Four/five-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular estate with a refreshed interior that includes a big extended kitchen, playroom, utility and attic room.
Asking €449,950
Sold €500,000
Difference 11%
Agent Team Lorraine Mulligan
24 Woodlands Road, Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just under 100sq m, in need of upgrading but with potential to extend into a side garage.
Asking €525,000
Sold €510,000
Difference -3%
Agent DNG
Russellstown House, Kilmeague, Naas, Co Kildare
Detached five-bedroom house in walk-in condition, situated on just under an acre of grounds that include a large warehouse for storage.
Asking €575,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -13%
Agent DNG McCormack Properties
1 Chestnut Grove, Colla Road, Schull, Co Cork
Four-bedroom dormer style home in a mature development about 500m from Schull. About 149sq m of living space and attractive gardens front and back.
Asking €525,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -5%
Agent James Lyons O’Keeffe
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July /August 2020