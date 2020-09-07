What sold for €500k in Glasnevin, Lucan, Dún Laoghaire, Naas and west Cork

This budget bought a D11 semi with site, a Skull holiday home and a Kildare farmhouse

 

18 Cremore Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of updating, with the bonus of an additional site to the rear that could be built on, subject to planning permission.
Asking €535,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -7%
Agent: Keane Thompson Property Consultants

5 Haydens Park Close, Lucan, Co Dublin
Four/five-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular estate with a refreshed interior that includes a big extended kitchen, playroom, utility and attic room.
Asking €449,950
Sold €500,000
Difference 11%
Agent Team Lorraine Mulligan

24 Woodlands Road, Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just under 100sq m, in need of upgrading but with potential to extend into a side garage.
Asking €525,000
Sold €510,000
Difference -3%
Agent DNG

Russellstown House, Kilmeague, Naas, Co Kildare
Detached five-bedroom house in walk-in condition, situated on just under an acre of grounds that include a large warehouse for storage.
Asking €575,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -13%
Agent DNG McCormack Properties

1 Chestnut Grove, Colla Road, Schull, Co Cork
Four-bedroom dormer style home in a mature development about 500m from Schull. About 149sq m of living space and attractive gardens front and back.
Asking €525,000
Sold €500,000
Difference -5%
Agent James Lyons O’Keeffe

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July /August 2020

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.