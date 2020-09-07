What sold for €500k in Glasnevin, Lucan, Dún Laoghaire, Naas and west Cork

18 Cremore Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of updating, with the bonus of an additional site to the rear that could be built on, subject to planning permission.

Asking €535,000

Sold €500,000

Difference -7%

Agent: Keane Thompson Property Consultants

5 Haydens Park Close, Lucan, Co Dublin

Four/five-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular estate with a refreshed interior that includes a big extended kitchen, playroom, utility and attic room.

Asking €449,950

Sold €500,000

Difference 11%

Agent Team Lorraine Mulligan

24 Woodlands Road, Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just under 100sq m, in need of upgrading but with potential to extend into a side garage.

Asking €525,000

Sold €510,000

Difference -3%

Agent DNG

Russellstown House, Kilmeague, Naas, Co Kildare

Detached five-bedroom house in walk-in condition, situated on just under an acre of grounds that include a large warehouse for storage.

Asking €575,000

Sold €500,000

Difference -13%

Agent DNG McCormack Properties

1 Chestnut Grove, Colla Road, Schull, Co Cork

Four-bedroom dormer style home in a mature development about 500m from Schull. About 149sq m of living space and attractive gardens front and back.

Asking €525,000

Sold €500,000

Difference -5%

Agent James Lyons O’Keeffe

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July /August 2020