What will €250,000 buy in Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and Co Kilkenny?

This pretty one-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced cottage is situated in the townland of Clogh about 3km north of Castelcomer, the nearest place to get a pint of milk or a pint of plain. Constructed in 1909, the redbrick C3-rated home has been extended to measure 106 sq m (1,140 sq ft) and has a separate kitchen and livingroom, a partially converted attic and a garden. Price: €249,000. Agent: Clement Herron

Italy: Arezzo

Surrounded by olive groves and cypress trees, this stylish own-door, one-bed apartment is within a renovated granary on the outskirts of a historic village that dates from the 1600s. Located about 45km southeast of Florence, it is set over two floors and has lofty proportions, terracotta floors and timber-beamed ceilings. Its opens directly out to a communal terrace. Price: €205,000. Agent: Engel & Volkers

Portugal: Algarve

Constructed in 1967 this recently renovated studio apartment is located on the fifth floor of one of the high-rise blocks just a few minutes from the golden beach. With a fully equipped kitchenette, modern bathroom and lift access, it extends to 38 sq m (409 sq ft). The unit includes 8 sq m (86 sq ft) of terrace offering sea, mountain and the village views. Price: €195,000 Agent: casadobarlavento.com

Spain: Murcia

About 18km inland from the beaches of the Mar Menor, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached villa with roof terrace is located in the village of Sucina and is within walking distance of its bars, restaurants and supermarkets. The property is near golf courses and is about 30km from Murcia and 105km from Alicante airport. Price: €195,999. Agent: yourdreamhome.es

France: Nouvelle Aquitaine

For those that are handy with their hands, this doer-upper barn on 1.6 acres on the outskirts of St Antoine De Ficalba extends to 228 sq m (2,464 sq ft). It includes a large 72 sq m (775 sq ft) livingroom with mezzanine level, a library, kitchen, lounge, diningroom, two bedrooms and one bathroom, with another bedroom and shower room in the square tower. Price: €200,000. Agent: my-french-house.com