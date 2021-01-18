Take a look inside Chris de Burgh’s Wicklow mansion

Singer’s 27ac estate, for sale at €12.5m, has guest cottages, swimming pool and panic room

Singer Chris de Burgh's home near the village of Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is for sale through Sotheby's International Realty for €12.5m. The Georgian mansion sits on 27 acres.

 

While living in a lockdown has its limitations, those with deeper pockets looking to get away from it all without the necessity of leaving home could do worse than consider the opportunity presented by the sale of the singer Chris de Burgh’s Co Wicklow home.

Although the Georgian mansion has remained stubbornly on the market since being offered for sale by David Ashmore of Sotheby’s International Realty at a guide price of €12.5 million in June 2019, the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic last February, and its refusal to leave since, may yet help to make the 11-hectare (27-acre) Bushey Park estate an attractive proposition for a wealthy buyer.

Having acquired the eight-bedroom house, on the outskirts of Enniskerry village, from the Bisgoof family in 1996, de Burgh spent seven years refurbishing it. The lavish renovation extended to a 140sq m (1,500sq ft) guest cottage, restored stables and the addition of substantial new buildings, one of which houses a swimming pool.

Bushey Park, the home of singer Chris de Burgh in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
The singer, who is best known for his 1986 hit Lady in Red, said in 2019 that he was very familiar with old houses, having spent much of his childhood in a 12th-century Irish castle that his parents ran as a hotel. “I used to go to a lot of these houses and see their old owners hunched around the fire, trying to keep warm.”

Determined to avoid such hardship at Bushey Park, the singer upgraded the 2,337sq m (25,685sq ft) property with state-of-the-art heating and insulation. Other additions to Bushey Park include a cinema room and a panic room with 5cm-thick steel doors, and purpose-built furniture. De Burgh, who lives at Bushey Park with his wife, Diane, has indicated that the furniture could also be available to purchase.

The piano room
Formal diningroom
Sittingroom
Some of the furniture and fixtures and fittings are also for sale, subject to negotiation
The cinema
The kitchen-breakfast room
There are extensive terraces surrounding the house
Extensive terraces surround the house
The garden
Bushey Park has eight bedrooms
