Body of woman found in Cork house may have been there for up to three years

A woman whose badly decomposed body was found in a house in Cork City on Tuesday afternoon may have been dead for up to three years, gardaí believe.

The body was found in a downstairs back room at Brookfield Lawn near the Lough on the city’s southside at around 3.30pm.

It is understood a pest control company had been called to deal with a problem in a nearby property and traced the problem to the house where the woman lived alone. They gained entry to property with assistance from Cork City Fire Brigade and notified gardaí who immediately cordoned off the property and began an investigation.

Gardaí were satisfied there was nothing suspicious about the woman’s death but the body remained at the scene on Tuesday evening pending the arrival of a State Pathologist. Door-to-door inquiries in the quiet estate have so far established that the woman was last seen out and about sometime in 2021.

Gardaí say they will require dental records to formally identify the woman but they believe she was aged in her 50s and lived alone following the death of her husband some years ago. They will be examining the woman’s phone and bank records to try toestablish when she last phone or text anyone or withdrew money.

They also say that they will be examining any unopened post or other documents in the house as well as food items for expiry dates to try toestablish when the woman may have died.

Gardaí believe the woman – who was highly reclusive – may have a sister and two brothers and they are currently trying to trace them to inform them of the tragedy.

A file will be prepared for an inquest once gardaí have received the results of the postmortem which is expected to take place on Wednesday.