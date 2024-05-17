What will €350,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Galway?

Ireland: Portumna

This lovely Georgian, two-storey farmhouse dates from 1820. It is on 1.67 hectares (more than 4 acres) and has lovely period features such as coving, old fireplaces, architraves and shutters (though not flooring). It extends to 266sq m, is Ber-exempt, has a private well, a courtyard with three stables, a coach house, a shed and a store.

Price €350,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Madden

France: Montredon

France: Montredon

This property, which dates from 1750, lies within 7.5 hectares (18.5 acres) of its own private parkland, most of which are meadows with the remainder as woodland. With 200sq m of living space, which has wonderful contemporary interiors, the house has a reversible heat pump, a barn, henhouse, vegetable garden and a 50-fruit-tree orchard. As it lies near the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela, the ground floor is set up to accommodate visitors.

READ MORE

Price €350,000

Agent selectionhabitat.com

[ House prices take off even as supply increases ]

Italy: Lecce

Italy: Lecce

This stunning Salentine house dates from the 1800s and lies a few metres from the historic centre of Salento Baroque. It is in a typical courtyard adjacent to a small church. It has exposed Lecce stone and a star-vault ceiling, and the kitchen has a barrelled, vaulted ceiling. It extends to 165sq m, has three bedrooms, a courtyard and guestroom complete with separate kitchenette. The house has superb sunsets and church views from a terrace.

Price €350,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Estepona

Spain: Estepona

This new apartment complex is 100m from a golf clubhouse and has three bedrooms units with lovely views over the golf course and coastline. It has a south-facing aspect and is on the new golden mile between Gibraltar and Porto Banus. It extends to 98sq m and has a further 56sq m terrace. With rental income potential, communal facilities include 24-hour security, communal gardens and a swimming pool. The complex is close to amenities such as beaches and restaurants, and Malaga airport is an hour’s drive away.

Price €345,000

Agent spotblue.com

Japan: Yufuin

Japan: Yufuin

This 258sq m house dates from 1994 and has two distinct areas: a super barn-like structure with contemporary Japanese interiors; and the remainder of the house, which could do with updating. With three bedrooms, the wooden structure which is 15 minutes’ to the village centre noted for its hot springs, has a huge bathroom with three showers, a sauna and large bath with a capacity for about four.

Price JPY 58m/€345,804

Agent sothebysrealty.com

[ What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Meath? ]