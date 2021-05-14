What will €450,000 buy in London, France, Turkey, Greece and Ireland?

IRELAND: TIPPERARY

Known as Robert’s Grocery Store, this 182sq m (1,959sq ft) property has a shop on the ground floor with a six-bed residence upstairs. To the rear is a yard and additional land extending to 1.2 acres, accessed from an internal laneway. At one stage there was a cafe on the ground floor, which could be reinstated as there is an adjacent kitchen. Located in Grangemockler, the property is 23km from Clonmel and 30km from Kilkenny. Price €450,000. Agent: DNG

UK: LONDON

This sixth-floor, one-bed 37sq m (399sq ft) apartment in south east London is in a development surrounded by open parkland. The property has a high-end finish with Smeg appliances and full-length windows in the bedroom and living room. On-site facilities include a doctor, dentist, pharmacist, 24-hour concierge and residents-only gym, with the Kidbrooke train station nearby for commuters. Price: £390,000 (€449,010). Agent: foxtons.co.uk

TURKEY: ANTALYA

Located in the village of Kargicak, this four-bed, five-bathroom property is in the highlands of the Taurus mountains. The property has balconies and terraces which surround a private swimming pool, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. Set over two floors, extending to 300sq m (3,229sq ft) with high spec interiors, the house has smart-home technology and a sauna. The beach and the city of Alanya are close, with Antalya International Airport a 150km drive. Price: €448,950. Agent: spotblue.com

TURKEY: ANTALYA

GREECE: ATHENS

This 11-bedroom guesthouse is set in two adjacent buildings which are connected by a basement. On a height in Periféreia Protevoúsis overlooking Athens and the Aegean, the property which dates from 1850 was renovated in 2006. It extends to 543sq m (5,845sq ft) with traditional Athenian décor, and the plot surrounding the property, which is laid out as terraces and a bar, extends to 491sq m (5,285sq ft). Price: €450,000. Agent: arcadia.com

FRANCE: MIDI-PYRENEES

This delightful country manor house, known as Maison de Maître, dates from 1770 and has been fully restored. Extending to 380sq m (4,090sq ft) it has a solar heated pool, a pool house, a summer kitchen and outhouses. Lying on 0.7 an acre of well-established gardens, it is close to the busy market towns of Maubourguet and Vic en Bigorre, about 40 minutes’ drive from Pau and one hour from the Pyrenees and the ski stations. Price: €450,000. Agent: myfrenchproperty.com