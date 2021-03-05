Walk-in condition four bed on hip Dublin 4 stretch for €1.3m

If ever there was a case of “here comes the neighbourhood”, it is Bath Avenue which has seen its appeal for property hunters transformed by its proximity to the global tech headquarters in the docklands, and by the opening-up in recent years of several seriously good gastro pubs and brunch places on or near the road which has been claimed at various times by Ballsbridge, Sandymount and Ringsend.

The owners of 61 Bath Avenue bought in 2014, paying €665,000 for the terraced house and arriving with one child; they are now leaving with three children and a dog, looking for a little more space and placing the four-bed house on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.3 million.

Great location

They bought primarily for the location and knowing that the house needed work. “We lived in London for years and liked the idea of not always having to jump in the car,” says the owner, adding that being able to turn left at his front gate to walk to town and right to walk to the sea at Sandymount was a major plus; that and the neighbourhood amenities including the restaurants.

61 Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4: 205sq m and four bedrooms in attractively extended and renovated house.

Another factor was the south-facing back garden with enough space to add on a significant extension. Their architect designed a two-storey build across the full width of the property with a large open-plan kitchen, dining and family room opening out the garden and, upstairs, a main bedroom en suite with a cleverly concealed fitted-out dressing area and the family bathroom. On up the house and there are three more bedrooms.

Smartly done

While that extension was being built, the rest of house was renovated and redecorated – and smartly done too, starting at the front door with the chequerboard floor tiles and rich colours in the hallway.

Off the hall, the two reception rooms have been knocked through with steps down from the back room to the new extension where there is also a utility room and a guest toilet. Out the largely glazed rear there are glimpses of the Aviva stadium lit up on match and concert days, which seem a long time ago now. There is also access to the rear off the hall – the brick in the arched doorway left exposed as a reminded of the age of the house and the work done.

The extension brought the house to 205sq m (2,207sq ft) and there is off-street parking secured by previous owners to the front.