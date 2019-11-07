Top end two bed off Appian Way for €1.275m

Number 28 Leeson Park Avenue last sold about 10 years ago and its investor buyer embarked shortly afterward on a major renovation programme. That work on the villa-style house included digging down at basement level to increase the head height of the rooms - a major job that gives an indication just how significant the renovation was.

Originally the kitchen would have been down at this level but the layout of number 28 is now far from original and the home’s two double bedrooms are now located down here, one adjacent to a bathroom, situated under the flight of granite steps that lead up to the front door, the other with an en suite bathroom in the rear return.

Both bedrooms have French windows, the front opening to the small railinged garden on this quiet cul-de-sac off Appian Way, the rear opening to a patio, part of the good-sized, landscaped rear garden.

28 Leeson Park Avenue, Dublin 6

Batrhoom en suite for rear bedroom

Front room

Rear reception room

Kitchen

Rear 28 Leeson Park Avenue, Dublin 6

That bathroom gives an idea of the calibre of high-paying tenants the investor was pitching the house at as the room - the size of a decent size bedroom - nods to luxury hotel standards with its marble floor, Jacuzzi bath and oversized shower stall.

Upstairs off the wide hall, floored with encaustic tiles and with a Victorian-style cast iron radiator, the two reception rooms interconnect. Both reception rooms have white marble chimney pieces and open fires. The kitchen is in the return opening out to a raised deck with a contemporary-style glass balustrade and steps down to the rear garden. Fitted with maple units finished with granite worktops against two walls and with a large pitched rooflight, the kitchen is an attractive bright space.

Parking is on street and there is pedestrian access to the rear, handy for bikes - in this top location where the new owner might consider a car optional.

Decoratively the house is in very smart order, although with a BER of E1, new owners might consider some energy-efficiency measures. They might even consider reconfiguring the rear return to reduce the size of the bathroom and introduce a third bedroom. With 135sq m (1,453sq ft), number 28 Leeson Park Avenue is for sale through Lisney seeking €1.275million.