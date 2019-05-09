Once tiny Kilpedder cottage conceals big backdrop in sylvan setting

From the front, Easthill Lodge looks like a small estate cottage. Built in 1907, it was just 65sq m (700sq ft) when its owner bought it in 1997.

A sizeable T-shaped extension designed by Bray-based architects Newell O’Neill was added to make the most of the gorgeous woodland site that includes a freshwater stream and small waterfall.

Back then it was the sylvan setting that drew musician, videographer and tech entrepreneur Kevin Godley, of classic rock band 10CC and Godley & Creme to it, convincing the couple, who had put the property on the market in 2008, to rent it to him instead of pursuing a sale.

Godley set up his studio in the cottage, and remained at Easthill Lodge for seven years.

While the construction date is over the original front door, the owner enters the house via a new T-shaped structure to the rear of the original building where two of the property’s four bedrooms bookend a sittingroom. The third bedroom is off this hall where steps ascend the sloped site and lead up to the two-storey, Scandi-inspired, timber extension to the rear.

The steps open into the sittingroom, a dual aspect, lofty double-height space with a mezzanine level that could be used as a home office. The adjoining kitchen is a glorious triple-aspect room with double doors leading out to a decked area. Its units were designed by Greystones-based Spendlove and it includes a utility room with a second hob and oven.

The D1 Ber-rated property is set on about half an acre of grounds that include mature trees and a small waterfall whose pleasing sounds can act as background music to diners in the diningroom.

The once three-roomed property now stretches to a generous 204sq m (2,200sq ft).

The main bedroom, accessed from the mezzanine via a set of steps, has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe with double doors that open out to a balcony, where the dawn chorus can be enjoyed in full voice.

The property, on the market since last August, has recently reduced its asking price from €795,000 to €770,000 through McGovern Estates.