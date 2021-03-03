Home office, home bar and scope for another home alongside for €1.55m

The pandemic has triggered a rethink on how we want to live. At the prime end of the market, compound living is a concept gaining traction overseas. This is where several family members can live within the same grounds but in different properties – grandparents in a guesthouse, for example, across the lawn from their grandchildren.

Number 1 Broomfield Woods in Malahide could serve a similar purpose. One of just four sizeable, four-bed detached houses, it extends to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) over its three floors.

The handsome brick- and cedar-fronted scheme was built in 2007 by local developer John R Moore. Set on a large corner site, it comes with a south-facing side garden where its owners have planning permission to build a second home, a two-storey, three-bedroom house of about 195sq m (2,099sq ft).

Living room.

Hall with indoor bar.

Bedroom.

As it stands, the property also has a lot to offer a buyer in the time of coronavirus. It opens into a large hall brightly tiled in polished crema marfil. Here, the owners set up a bar for a relative’s 80th birthday party, adding LED lights and an array of the finest spirits – it has since become a permanent fixture.

From here, double doors lead through to two dual-aspect rooms. The large kitchen diner features a smart timber and stainless steel Alno kitchen, a German brand supplied by McNally Living.

Set in a c-shape with a peninsula breakfast counter, its design is amenable to entertaining as it means you can chat with guests while cooking or prepping on the quartz countertops. The living room is a lovely balanced space with windows bookending the fireplace. One of these could be converted to a glass door to give direct access to the garden.

The large outdoor space includes an exterior chimney breast where the owners have installed a chiminea. The lawned space has several seating areas, a Japanese-style garden and a garden room currently in use as an artist’s studio but could equally become a home office or gym or yoga hub.

Kitchen.

Dining area.

Outdoor space.

Garden room.

Three of the property’s four bedrooms are on the first floor. The main bedroom has anthracite metallic wallpapered walls and a shower en suite.

There is a sizeable bedroom on the second floor where a quartet of rooflights wash the blue-painted space in light. The sizeable landing has also been turned into a home office.

The property has a B3 BER rating and is seeking €1.55 million through agent DNG.

Number 2, a similarly-laid-out home, which was the original showhouse within the development, came to market in November 2018 seeking €1.25 million. It sold in May 2019 for €1.2 million, according to the Residential Property Price Register.