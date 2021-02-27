Send us your photos of the last days before lockdown 2020
The Irish Times is building a photographic record of the days before lockdown last year
Empty shelves in the Aldi shop in Blackrock, Dublin on March 11th, 2020. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Sign announcing the early closure of the National Gallery. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
One year ago, coronavirus was finding its way into Irish homes, schools, workplaces and transport systems.
The rapid spread of the virus and the devastating impact of the disease – the first death in the Republic of Ireland came on March 11th – so alarmed authorities that on March 12th 2020, it was announced that schools would close.
The Irish Times would like to create a photographic record of the days just before lockdown. Check your timeline and send us your photos from March 11th-13th last year, with a short caption describing the circumstances, as the country entered a restricted life from which it has still not emerged.
