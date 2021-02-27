Send us your photos of the last days before lockdown 2020

Pre-Lockdown: Send us your photos from March 11th-13th, 2020

Bars and workplaces closed in the following days and further restrictions followed. “Normal life” became something very different.

The Irish Times would like to create a photographic record of the days just before lockdown. Check your timeline and send us your photos from March 11th-13th last year, with a short caption describing the circumstances, as the country entered a restricted life from which it has still not emerged.