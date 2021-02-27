Send us your photos of the last days before lockdown 2020

The Irish Times is building a photographic record of the days before lockdown last year

 

One year ago, coronavirus was finding its way into Irish homes, schools, workplaces and transport systems.

The rapid spread of the virus and the devastating impact of the disease – the first death in the Republic of Ireland came on March 11th – so alarmed authorities that on March 12th 2020, it was announced that schools would close.

Pre-Lockdown: Send us your photos from March 11th-13th, 2020

Bars and workplaces closed in the following days and further restrictions followed. “Normal life” became something very different.

The Irish Times would like to create a photographic record of the days just before lockdown. Check your timeline and send us your photos from March 11th-13th last year, with a short caption describing the circumstances, as the country entered a restricted life from which it has still not emerged.

