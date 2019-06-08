Smoked haddock and rainbow chard lasagne
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- 20g wholegrain mustard
- 20g plain flour
- 20g butter
- 330ml full fat milk
- 5 egg yolks
- 120g Coolattin Cheddar, or similar
- 250g smoked haddock or pollock (I like to use Sally Barnes’s smoked haddock)
- 200g peeled fresh prawns
- 200g chopped chard
- 1 packet of dried lasagne sheets
Method
1. Poach the smoked fish in the milk and once it has become soft and flaky, take it off the heat and remove it from the milk, but hold on to the milk for later.
2. Put the butter in a small pan and slowly melt it, adding flour to make the base of the white sauce.
3. Slowly add the milk you cooked the fish in to the butter mix, and when it has thickened and the flour has cooked out, add the mustard to your sauce, along with the prawns and chard, and cook for another two minutes.
4. Put the smoked fish back in the sauce mixture, along with the raw egg yolks. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
5. Start building your lasagne, sprinkling some of the cheese between every layer, finally topping off with the last layer of rich white sauce and the last of the Coolattin cheddar.
6. Bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees, or equivalent.