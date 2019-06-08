Smoked haddock and rainbow chard lasagne

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 20g wholegrain mustard

20g plain flour

20g butter

330ml full fat milk

5 egg yolks

120g Coolattin Cheddar, or similar

250g smoked haddock or pollock (I like to use Sally Barnes’s smoked haddock)

200g peeled fresh prawns

200g chopped chard

1 packet of dried lasagne sheets

Method

1. Poach the smoked fish in the milk and once it has become soft and flaky, take it off the heat and remove it from the milk, but hold on to the milk for later.

2. Put the butter in a small pan and slowly melt it, adding flour to make the base of the white sauce.

3. Slowly add the milk you cooked the fish in to the butter mix, and when it has thickened and the flour has cooked out, add the mustard to your sauce, along with the prawns and chard, and cook for another two minutes.

4. Put the smoked fish back in the sauce mixture, along with the raw egg yolks. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Start building your lasagne, sprinkling some of the cheese between every layer, finally topping off with the last layer of rich white sauce and the last of the Coolattin cheddar.

6. Bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees, or equivalent.