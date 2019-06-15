Roasted pork with sage and peach stuffing

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 240 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 2kg pork belly

1 small sourdough loaf, whizzed up into bread crumbs

4 peaches, grated on a cheese grater

100g fried onions

25g fresh sage

10g ginger, finely minced

1 orange, zest of

3 whole eggs

Method

1 Place all of the stuffing ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly with your hands until roughly combined.

2 Season to your taste and set it aside.

3 Score the skin or the pork belly, or ask your butcher to do this. Lie the pork belly down flat and put the stuffing in a line in the centre.

4 Tie the meat up with twine, starting with one end and making your way to the other.

5 Weigh the pork again when it is stuffed to get an exact weight and place it in an oven heated to 180 degrees, or equivalent. It will normally take 35 minutes per 500g, depending on your oven.

6 Leave the meat to rest for 15 minutes before carving.