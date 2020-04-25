Raspberry and coconut yoghurt cake

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 3 cartons plain flour (260g)

1tbsp baking powder

1 carton caster sugar (110g)

3 eggs, lightly whisked

1 carton natural yoghurt (120ml)

1 carton unscented sunflower oil (120ml)

½ carton dessicated coconut (50g)

2 cartons fresh raspberries (125g)

TO SERVE

Whipped cream

raspberry compote

Coulis or jam

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, fan or equivalent. Line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment paper.

2. If you are using a yoghurt carton, measure out all the dry ingredients in the carton first.

3. Sieve together the flour and baking powder. In a large bowl combine all ingredients (except coconut and raspberries). Whisk to a smooth batter.

4. Fold in the raspberries and coconut (a great tip to stop the raspberries sinking to the bottom of the cake is to lightly toss them in flour).

5. Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf tin and level the top. Bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes (the length of time will depend on your oven). To check whether it is baked through, insert a skewer into the centre to ensure it comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool fully in the tin.

Variation: Substitute one carton of cocoa for one carton of plain flour.