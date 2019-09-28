Minestrone soup

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 80 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 celery sticks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 courgette, diced

2 waxy potatoes, diced

200g cavolo nero or kale, finely sliced

200g frozen peas

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp sundried tomato purée (optional)

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 x 400g tin cannellini beans

2 litres of vegetable or chicken stock (or a mix of both)

100g small dried pasta

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan to serve

Method

1. Place a large, heavy-based saucepan over a high heat and add the oil. Next add the onion, carrots, and celery, turn the heat down and sauté gently for five to 10 minutes before adding the garlic and fry for another one or two minutes. Stir through the tomato purée and sundried tomato purée (if using) and cook for another two minutes to remove the raw taste of the purée.

2. Add the chopped tomatoes, beans, potatoes, and courgette and stir through. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil before turning the heat down to a simmer. Cover the pot with the lid and simmer gently for 50 minutes to one hour or until the vegetables are cooked through.

3. Add the kale, frozen peas, and pasta to the pot, stir through and cook gently for another 10 minutes until the pasta, peas and the kale are tender and cooked. Taste and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with lashings of freshly grated Parmesan and crusty bread.