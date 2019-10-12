Cauliflower and chickpea curry

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Olive oil

1tsp coriander seeds

1 medium white onion, chopped

Half a thumb of ginger, finely chopped

2tsp cumin

2tsp turmeric

2tsp curry powder

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 tin of chickpeas, drained

1 tin coconut milk

100ml vegetable stock

Large handful of baby spinach

1 handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

20ml Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Place a large saucepan on a medium heat.

2. Add a small bit of oil and the coriander seeds to the pan. Once fragrant add the onions and ginger. Sweat down for eight-10 minutes, until the onions have softened.

3. Add the spices (cumin, turmeric and curry powder).

4. Next add the cauliflower, sweet potato and chickpeas.

5. Pour in the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15-20 minutes stirring often to prevent it from sticking.

6. Once the cauliflower and the sweet potato are cooked thoroughly, add the spinach, fresh coriander and the zest and juice of a lemon. Stir through and add the yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Serve with flatbread or rice.