John Wilson: The best two bottles from Lidl’s new summer range
Wines for the Weekend: A refreshing Spanish Chardonnay and a smooth, good value Lirac
Lidl recently added 10 new wines to its summer range. The two below are the best of the ones I’ve tasted. It is well worth paying the extra €2 for the Lirac compared with the supermarket’s €7.99 Côtes du Rhône Villages.
Mezguire Chardonnay 2019, Navarra, €7.99
This is a good, refreshing unoaked Chardonnay with mouth-watering green-apple fruits and a crisp, dry finish. One to sip solo or to drink alongside a bowl of mussels or goujons of lemon sole with a garlic mayo.
Lirac 2017, €9.99
Medium- to full-bodied with smooth, ripe red-cherry and raspberry fruits. Enjoy this with cassoulet, a vegetarian bean and tomato stew or a homemade cheeseburger.