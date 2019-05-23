Cracking ramen recipe wins egg challenge for Irish Times writer

Irish Times food writer Jess Murphy has won the Bord Bia/Irish Egg Association recipe competition for chefs. The brief was to show how versatile eggs are and to design a dish that was suitable to go on their restaurant menu, outside of breakfast and brunch.

Murphy’s Kai Restaurant pork ramen with eggs was the overall winner. Regional awards went to Cafe Rua in Castlebar (Scotch egg with Kelly’s black pudding); Viewmount House in Longford (Six-minute egg and Jerusalem artichoke); Lemon Tree in Letterkenny (Confit Irish duck leg, soft egg, potato mousse and crisp fried onions); and The Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale (Shakshuka: eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce).

Here are the five winning recipes:

KAI -STYLE RAMEN

Ramen is really just a hearty broth pimped up with noodles, toppings and garnishes, all served in a deep bowl. We cook our pork chops on the bone for flavour and to keep the meat from drying out. You will find kecap manis in any Asian supermarket. It is an Indonesian soy sauce, slightly thicker and sweeter than regular soy. A few spoons of soy mixed with a spoon of treacle will do in its place – Jess Murphy

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the broth:

1,200ml chicken stock

3 garlic cloves, halved

A stick of lemongrass, crushed

4 ‘rounds’ of ginger, about the size of a chocolate coin, no need to peel

4 tbsp tamari

4 tbsp white miso paste

2 tsp dashi vinegar

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 tsp coconut sugar or regular brown sugar

For the ramen:

A couple of big pork chops (about 300g of meat when taken off the bone)

4 tbsp kecap manis

4 tbsp oyster sauce

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved

300g dried ramen noodles, or four servings according to packet recommendation

2 tsp sesame oil

To garnish:

Sliced green spring onions and whatever is fresh, seasonal and funky. Try a few radishes, some pak choi, a grated carrot or a sprinkle of sesame seeds

Method

1. Start with the pork chops. Put the kecap manis and oyster sauce in a zip lock plastic freezer bag with the chops, making sure the meat is well coated. Seal it up and pop it into the fridge, leaving it to marinade for at least a few hours and up to three days.

2. Preheat an oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

3. On a lightly oiled, hot ovenproof griddle pan, fry the pork chop for a few minutes over a high heat on each side until browned. Transfer to the oven to finish cooking through for 10-15 minutes – this will depend on the thickness of the chops. When cooked to your liking, remove them from the heat and allow to rest for five minutes. Take the meat off the bone, slice it on the diagonal and set aside.

4. In a stockpot or large saucepan, place the chicken stock, garlic, lemongrass, slices of ginger, tamari, miso paste, vinegar, chilli and sugar and bring to the boil. Reduce to simmer for five minutes. Taste the stock and adjust to your liking. If it is too salty add a little more sugar; add more tamari if you prefer it saltier.

5. Cook the noodles in a large pan of boiling water for 2-3 minutes until just tender, or according to the packet instructions. Drain and toss in the sesame oil to prevent them sticking together and divide between four bowls. You can fish out any large pieces of ginger, lemongrass or garlic if you prefer at this stage, then ladle the hot stock over the noodles.

6. Top each bowl with some of the sliced pork, spring onions and seasonal veggies if using, and crown it all off with the egg halves. Allow the veg to slightly wilt before serving.

BLUE HAVEN HOTEL SHAKSHUKA

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 eggs

6 tomatoes

1 red onion, finely diced

100ml red wine vinegar

100ml water

100g Demerara sugar

3/4 garlic clovea, peeled and sliced

Pinch of Chinese five spice powder

A couple of bay leaves

50g wilted spinach leaves

50g chick peas

1 small crusty baguette, sliced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat an oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

2. Cut the tomatoes into quarters and cut out the core piece. Place the tomatoes on a roasting tray, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with cracked black pepper and a little salt. Place in the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and slightly roasted.

3. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion to the pan and sauté for 6-8 minutes until softened.

4. In a small separate saucepan mix the red wine vinegar with the water and sugar. Add the garlic, a little pinch of Chinese five spice and the bay leaves. Bring this to the boil to dissolve the sugar then set aside to infuse.

5. When the tomatoes are cooked throw them into the pan with the onions on a low heat. Stir them in and start to break them up. Add the spice liquid to the tomatoes, mix and allow to cook, stirring now and again.

6.To serve: Line three bowls (must be heat proof) with the tomato chutney mix. Throw in a little bit of wilted spinach and sprinkle over a few chickpeas. Make two pockets for the eggs in the chutney/spinach and crack two eggs into each dish.

7. Place in the oven for 7-8 minutes or until the egg is starting to bubble. While they are cooking, heat a griddle pan over a high heat, brush thebaguette slices on each side with olive oil and toast on the heated griddle pan for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until charred, and serve alongside the shakshuka.

LEMON TREE CONFIT IRISH DUCK LEG WITH FRIED EGG AND CRISP FRIED ONIONS

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Irish confit duck legs

300g mashed potato

150ml cream

50g butter

1 onion, thinly sliced

25g plain flour

3 tbsps olive oil

2 eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat an oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

2. Place the duck legs onto a baking tray and into the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes

3. To make the potato mousse, whisk together the mashed potato, cream and butter until soft and smooth.

4. Heat two inches of cooking oil to 180°C in the base of a medium saucepan. Toss the onion in the flour and season ensuring to separate the onion pieces and that they are evenly coated. Once the oil has come up to temperature gently fry the onion in batches, taking care not to overcrowd the pan. Fry for 2-3 minutes until golden and then remove with a slotted spoon to plate lined with kitchen paper.

5. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over a low to medium heat. Crack the eggs into the pan, one at a time and fry for 3-4 minutes on a gentle heat until soft.

6. To serve: on each plate, place the potato mousse in the centre, top with a fried egg followed by a duck leg and the crispy onions.

CAFÉ RUA KELLY’S SCOTCH EGG

Makes 4

Ingredients

6 eggs

400g sausage meat – Kelly’s breakfast sausages

130g Kelly’s black pudding, crumbled

2 tbsps chopped mixed herbs (chives, sage, parsley and thyme, rosemary are all good)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Splash of milk

100g flour

100g breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil, to cook

4 slices brown bread

50g mixed leaves

Method

1. Put four of the eggs into a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for five minutes, then put straight into a large bowl of iced water for at least 10 minutes.

2. Put the meat, pudding, herbs, and mustard into a bowl – you’ll need to add very little seasoning, as the sausage meat will already contain salt. Mix well with your hands. Divide into four.

3. Carefully peel the eggs.

4. Beat the two raw eggs together in a bowl with a splash of milk. Put the flour in a second bowl and season it with salt and pepper, then tip the breadcrumbs into a third bowl. Arrange in an assembly line.

5. Lightly flour an egg, pat out some meat mix on a lightly floured board and carefully encase the egg in it. Repeat the process for all the eggs. Dip each meat-covered egg in flour, then egg wash, then breadcrumbs.

6. Fill a deep saucepan pan a third full of vegetable oil, and heat to 170°C (or when a crumb of bread sizzles and turns golden, but does not burn, when dropped in it). Keep the heat under the oil moderate throughout cooking, so the crumbs achieve nice dark golden colour, yet the meat is cooked thoroughly. Cook the eggs, a couple at a time, for eight minutes, until crisp and golden, then drain on kitchen paper before serving.

7. Serve with mixed leaves and some brown bread.

VIEWMOUNT HOUSE SIX-MINUTE EGG AND JERUSALEM ARTICHOKE

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 Jerusalem artichokes, peeled

50g of beurre noisette (to make the beurre noisette, put 50g of salted butter into a pan, heat it gently and whisk as it melts and takes on a slightly brown colour and nutty flavour)

1 tbsp dashi vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp. coriander seeds

4 eggs

4 slices whole meal sourdough

1 tbsp olive oil

50g mixed leaves

2 tbsp basil pesto

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Bring a small saucepan of salted water to the boil over a high heat, reduce the heat slightly and place the artichokes into the water and gently simmer for 15-20 minutes, until cooked through. Remove from the water and dice into half centimetre pieces.

2. Place in a small bowl along with the vinegar, sugar, sea salt and coriander seeds and leave to pickle for at least two hours or overnight.

3. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil and add the eggs for six minutes, then cool them down in ice water to prevent further cooking. When they are cold peel them.

4. Heat a griddle pan over a high heat, brush the sourdough on each side with the olive oil and toast on the heated griddle pan for 1-2 minutes on each side or until charred.

5. Place a slice of sourdough onto each plate. Top with some mixed leaves, an egg, the pickled Jerusalem artichokes and a drizzle of pesto.