Button mushrooms: Uncommonly good with hazelnuts and cider

Wild mushrooms are still a few months away, so here’s an homage to the button

Updated: Mon, Apr 20, 2020, 06:00

This recipe can be made with any mushrooms. Photograph: iStock

This recipe can be made with any mushrooms. Photograph: iStock

 

After what seems like an interminable amount of time languishing on the sidelines, it appears the button mushroom is returning to take its rightful place as one of the all-time great mushrooms.

Of course, it may be the season for morels, those elusive Gothic church-like things, so beloved of the French, but where are they when you need them? Especially now. Most of the morels sold in Ireland originate in France and now, more than ever before, Irish mushroom growers need support.

Of course there are plenty of “exotic” mushroom growers in Ireland. Ballyhoura Mushrooms and Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms are two such growers you could check out. When I say exotic, I mean every single mushroom that is not a button mushroom.

While I understand that enoki and shiitake mushrooms do originally hail from east Asia (hence their “exotic” character), to lump all mushrooms into the exotic box is a failure of imagination. Oyster, hedgehog, black trumpet, hen of the woods, and even morels, can all be found wild in Ireland, if you’re lucky. Yet, I’ve often seem them dumped in with the exotic selection. Perhaps we should start to pay a little more attention to our native mushrooms.

As wild mushrooms are still a few months away, it’s the common button mushroom I want to pay homage to today. The variety of white mushroom that we all know originated in 1925 on a farm in Pennsylvania. Louis Ferdinand Lambert, the farm’s owner, who was also a mycologist, developed the mushroom. It is now grown in more than 70 countries worldwide. 

How to cook mushrooms with cider and hazelnuts 

This recipe can be made with any mushrooms, or a mixture of mushrooms. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and add 200g of sliced mushrooms. Season with sea salt and fry until they soften. Add 125ml of cider and bring to the boil. After a minute, add 50g of crushed, roasted hazelnuts and a handful of chopped parsley. Serve on some nicely toasted sourdough.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.