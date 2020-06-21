Bruschetta with difference: beans, peas and a sprinkling of feta

Food nostalgia makes me long for bruschetta, but I seldom make it with tomatoes

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Broad beans and peas on toast are a truly beautiful thing. Photograph: iStock

Broad beans and peas on toast are a truly beautiful thing. Photograph: iStock

 

Food nostalgia is an entangled thing, a complex meld of desire mixed with longing. We often yearn for food items that may never have existed in the first place, or that we may have reconfigured in our memories over time.

Bruschetta, that Italianate piece of toast, probably occupies that place in my mind. Often I long for it, not knowing precisely why. I’m sure it’s because Italian food has such a firm place in my childhood, but I can’t actually recall specifically eating one that rocked my world. Perhaps it was what bruschetta represented: warmth, difference, otherness. Three things our own food culture was sometimes short of fulfilling. Now, when I make bruschetta, it is seldom with tomatoes. Maybe I don’t want to break up my memories of those earlier days around a table where “no one grows old”.

Nowadays I turn, with feigned sophistication, to broad beans and peas to place upon my bruschetta. I know you may be thinking that this sounds slightly bizarre, but broad beans and peas on toast are a truly beautiful thing. You can even go a little further and crumble some feta on top (or St Tola feta-style if you’re locally inclined). 

How to make broad bean and pea bruschetta 

Making this fancy piece of toast is not as simple as spooning peas and beans over toasted sliced pan. You’ll need a nice cold-pressed rapeseed oil or extra virgin olive oil. You also need a food processor, to blend the blanched peas and beans. And finally, you’ll need a nice acidity – lime juice works well – and some fresh herbs such as parsley or mint.

Before you blend everything, remember to peel the broad beans. This is crucial. Whiz the vegetables and herbs, and season to taste – that is, balance the fat, salt and acid.

Grill some slices of baguette or sourdough and drizzle the oil over the bread. If you like, rub a little garlic into the bread. Spoon some of the broad bean and pea mixture over the top and finish with a little crumbled cheese. As the elderflowers have another week or two, I’d top the lot with a few flowers. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.