A white and a rosé that are perfect for alfresco summer drinking

Two wines from Dunnes Stores feature this week, both of them perfect for alfresco summer drinking.

Vaugelas Les Falaises 2018, Languedoc Blanc, €11.50

A very seductive white wine with ripe, plump, textured fruits, a hint of spice, and a rounded finish. This would be perfect with grilled sea bass, or chicken in a creamy sauce.

Belrose Méditerranée Rosé 2018, France, €11

A light (12.5 per cent), refreshing rosé with clean strawberry and red-cherry fruits, with a smooth, easy finish. Perfect on its own or with all sorts of summery salads or grilled chicken. Try it with a salade Niçoise for a true French experience.