Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin. THE TWELFTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Nave. Preacher: The Ven P. Thompson, B.A. Prebendary of Donaghmore. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER – said in the Lady Chapel. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Friday – sung by the choir of St Ann’s Church, Manchester. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/