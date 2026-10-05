Northern Ireland rue missed penalty in Georgia draw

Isaac Price missed a late penalty as Northern Ireland were held to a goalless draw by Georgia but nevertheless maintained the top spot in Group B2 in the Nations League.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili guessed right to keep out Price’s 84th-minute spot-kick after a combination of Nodar Lominadze and Saba Sazonov fouled Ruairi McConville as he sent a header against the crossbar during a goalmouth scramble.

Jamie Donley and Josh Magennis also brought saves out of Mamardashvili and Tom Atcheson felt he had should have had a first-half penalty, but Northern Ireland were held to a stalemate for the second time in a week at Windsor Park.

Georgia, still yet to score in this season’s Nations League, responded to their 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland in Tbilisi 11 days ago by sacking Willy Sagnol, but Ramaz Svanadze is still awaiting his first win in charge despite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showing flashes of his brilliance in the second half.

Northern Ireland started the night as the only side yet to concede in this season’s Nations League, and Pierce Charles made big saves from Zuriko Davitashvili and Giorgi Tsitaishvili to make it four competitive clean sheets in a row for the first time since 2017.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper’s seventh clean sheet in nine competitive appearances ensured Michael O’Neill’s side remain top of Group B2 by a single point from Hungary.

Meanwhile in Trnava, second-half goals from Milán Tóth and Márk Csinger saw Hungary take a 2-1 win over Ukraine to climb to second, a point behind Northern Ireland.

In Group A1, there were wins for France and Italy, Zinedine Zidane securing his first home win in charge after they came from a ‌goal down to beat Belgium 4-1 at the Stade de France.

Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio put the visitors ‌ahead ‌in ​the 35th minute, but Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise, all on ⁠the bench at ​kickoff, turned the match on ​its head in the final 15 minutes.

Doue levelled ‌with a left-footed shot ​from the edge of the box in the 77th ⁠minute. Four minutes ⁠later, Cherki ​put his side in front, finishing from an Olise cross. Olise then completed a brace from close range just before and during stoppage time.

Italy ​took a 3-1 win over Turkey in Bologna, Riccardo ⁠Calafiori and Pio Esposito scoring after Aral Simsir cancelled out Gianluca Scamacca’s opener.

France sit top with 10 points, three ahead of Italy ​and four clear of Belgium, while Turkey ​have four defeats from their opening four games.

In Group B4, an 84th-minute penalty for Ivan Basic earned Bosnia and Herzegovina a 1-0 home win over Poland, and Viktor Gyokeres fired home the winner for Sweden against Romania in Bucharest.

And in League C, Cyprus beat Latvia 2-1 while Montenegro and Armenia played out a goalless draw.